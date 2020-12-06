Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has said he has the soap to thank for his daughter.

The actor – who has played Tyrone Dobbs for 22 years – shares daughter Sienna with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Alan Halsall with daughter Sienna and girlfriend Tisha Merry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former couple met on set when Lucy-Jo played doomed Katy Harris on the cobbles before she met her end in 2005.

They spent years together before splitting – but still co-parent their daughter.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been on the show for way more than half my life now.

“I’ve got a lot to thank Corrie for, both professionally and indeed in my personal life.

“I have a little girl, Sienna, and that’s due to Coronation Street in some ways, so it’s made a huge, huge impact.”

Alan is currently in a relationship with Tisha Merry who played Steph Britton in the soap.

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall divides fans with Christmas decorations

The couple recently divided fans by decorating their house for Christmas in early November.

Alan, Tisha and Sienna were seen putting together the tree in matching pyjamas before adding lights and baubles.

Alan also posted a clip of Sienna dancing, clearly impressed by her work.

Captioning the post, the dad-of-one wrote: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Alan with ex Lucy-Jo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Who can blame us for wanting to get 2020 out of the way? So much fun singing and dancing to Christmas music tonight and putting up our tree.”

Tisha, 27, posted the same clip and said: “A little premature decoration. We’ve absolutely loved putting the tree up this weekend.

“Since we’ve no place to go, we might as well have something pretty to look at hehe!

“I hope you’ve all had a lovely weekend.”

Most fans were thrilled to see the trio getting in the festive spirit.

One commented: “Just watched Tishas new vlog, so happy that you’ve put the tree up! Never too early.”

A second said: “I always love your Xmas tree.”

A third added: “May have to put mine up now!”

While others believed it was “too early” for Christmas decorations.

A fan said: “It’s against the law to put your Christmas tree up in November.”

Another stated: “Alan!!! It’s 8th November mate.”

