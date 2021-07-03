Coronation Street fans have all made the same joke after Alan Halsall posted a picture with his co-stars.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor reunited with his on-screen family for a drink out in a swanky Manchester bar.

Posing with on-screen love Ruxandra Porojnicu and Corrie grandmother Maureen Lipman, he delighted fans with the snap.

However, the fans were all making the same joke at the post. They referenced Tyrone leaving his family for Alina in the soap.

“So your nan finally approves of you and Alina then?” one said.

A third said: “Fiz is going to be fuming.”

“Fiz at home with the kids then lad,” a third laughed.

A fourth joked: “Justice for Fiz. That pic messes with my head.”

Another said: “Wow Tyrone never thought id see the 3 of you hanging out, I guess Evelyns on your side after all.”

Alan Halsall has Coronation Street to thank for his daughter

And it’s not just his on-screen family Alan has thanks to the soap.

He recently said he has the soap to thank for his daughter.

The actor – who has played Tyrone Dobbs for 22 years – shares daughter Sienna with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Alan Halsall Coronation Street character Tyrone Dobbs cheated on Fiz with Alina (Credit: ITV)

The former couple met on set when Lucy-Jo played doomed Katy Harris on the cobbles before she met her end in 2005.

They spent years together before splitting – but still co-parent their daughter.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been on the show for way more than half my life now.

“I’ve got a lot to thank Corrie for, both professionally and indeed in my personal life.

“I have a little girl, Sienna, and that’s due to Coronation Street in some ways, so it’s made a huge, huge impact.”

Alan is currently in a relationship with Tisha Merry who played Steph Britton in the soap.

