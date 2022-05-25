Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has played Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap for 24 years.

The 39-year-old actor has been involved in some of the show’s most explosive storylines over the years.

But what has really went on for Alan behind the cameras?

Here, we take a look at his dating history and whether he’s planning to pop the question to a former Corrie co-star anytime soon.

Alan Halsall is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Coronation Street star Alan Halsall married?

Whilst Alan may be in a relationship, he isn’t actually married to girlfriend Tisha Merry.

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013, when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

She left the show in 2017 but made a brief return in 2018 as Steph attended the funeral of her brother Luke.

He’s such a good dad.

Alan and Tisha first went public at Corrie co-star Sam Aston’s wedding day in 2019.

Meanwhile, the actress moved into Alan’s home later that year.

The couple have previously spoken about having children together, with Tisha saying: “He’s such a good dad, he’s so caring and loving. I would love that for our child if we have one.”

Alan and Tisha began dating in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Alan Halsall’s ex?

The relationship was the first for the star following his divorce from ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The pair also met on the set of Corrie – Lucy-Jo played Katy Harris from 2002 to 2005.

Alan popped the question to his then-partner during a romantic holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about the proposal, Lucy-Jo told The Mirror: “When he proposed in Abu Dhabi, he hired a private room, a chalet on stilts over the water.

“It was candle-lit, and there was loads of champagne and he had our favourite track, which is Amazed by Lonestar, playing over the tannoy.”

The couple later tied the knot at St Bertoline’s Church in Barthomley, Cheshire.

Alan and ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson are no longer together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They were joined by a string of their Corrie co-stars, including Samia Longchambon, Tina O’Brien and Jane Danson.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and the couple officially called time on their marriage in May 2018.

At the time, Lucy-Jo announced: “I can confirm Al and I are in the process of divorcing.

“We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna.”

Does Coronation Street star Alan Halsall have children?

Yes! Alan is a doting dad to daughter Sienna-Rae.

The actor welcomed his little girl with Lucy-Jo in September 2018.

The pair currently co-parent daughter Sienna-Rae, but their relationship has soured somewhat.

In a previous interview with OK! Magazine, Alan said: “We don’t have a great deal of communication, it’s only ever about Sienna and that’s all it ever needs to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall)

How old was Alan Halsall when he appeared in Heartbeat?

Alan previously appeared in ITV’s Heartbeat as young crook Trevor Chivers in 1998.

Show producers were keen to make his character a permanent feature.

However, Alan turned down the offer for a role in Coronation Street.

Alan told What To Watch: “I had a decision to make, and you know which one I chose! But it was an easy one to make, I’m Salford born and bred, and my family all grew up watching Corrie.”

How did Alan Halsall lose weight?

Meanwhile, Alan has managed to completely transform his body over the years.

The soap star embarked on a health trip shortly after his marriage to Lucy-Jo.

As well as going to the gym, Alan enlisted the help of a personal trainer to get in shape.

“I’ve had a PT (personal trainer) for about four/five months. I’ve been coming to the gym for a few years now,” he told The Sun.

Alan has played Tyrone on the ITV soap for 24 years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“I’ve transformed a little bit myself and people have seen that. I like to come (to the gym). I have a pre-workout meal, I work out, then I have a post-workout meal or a swim and a steam.”

He also enjoys taking part in hot yoga with girlfriend Tisha.

Alan previously told OK!: “I’d really got into hot yoga and someone mentioned that Tisha was going to the same studio so I thought we could go together.”

Who does he play in Coronation Street?

Alan joined Coronation Street as Tyrone in November 1998.

And he certainly owes a lot to the soap!

Speaking to The Sun, the actor previously said: “I’ve been on the show for way more than half my life now.

“I’ve got a lot to thank Corrie for, both professionally and indeed in my personal life. I have a little girl, Sienna, and that’s due to Coronation Street in some ways, so it’s made a huge, huge impact.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

