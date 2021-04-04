Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has given hope to fans of Tyrone and Fiz – and hinted their relationship may not be over.

The actor has played mechanic Tyrone for 20 years in the soap.

Alan Halsall has revealed there is hope for Tyrone and Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Recently, he has been involved in a major storyline that sees his character fall for Alina Pop.

The two shared an illicit kiss before Tyrone confessed his infidelity.

And after years of being with Fiz, the couple lost their spark.

Next week will see Tyrone admit he has fallen for Alina, and as well as that he will leave Fiz.

Actor Alan has admitted the split shocked him – but has teased hope for fans of the couple.

“It did come as a bit of surprise to me for sure,” the actor told Entertainment Daily and other press.

Tyrone and Fiz have been together for years – however they are currently split (Credit: ITV)

“And then you start to think of your own selfish things as an actor.

“Myself and Jennie have known each other for 20 years and honestly there is not a day that goes by that I don’t love working with that woman she’s the most professional and just a joy to work with on a day to day basis.”

However, he thinks it could just be a bump in the road.

Coronation Street’s Fiz and Tyrone still love each other reveals Alan Halsall

“I think Tyrone and Fiz have just been OK, plodding on,” he said.

However, he added: “I think that’s the point that there’s no moment that they’ve lost their spark, there’s no actual day or time.

“I think it’s just a progression of their normal daily lives, things have just got a bit boring, with the kids it’s hard work.

“It’s not like they’ve fallen out of love.

“I think they absolutely do love each other, it’s just that spark, it’s gone.

“And it just happens sadly and I think that’s what happens to Tyrone and Fiz.”

Will they be able to find the spark again and reunite?

