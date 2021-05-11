Coronation Street: After Seb, a look back at the soap’s most tragic deaths

Coronation Street has had a number of characters come in and out of the show over the years. But sadly some had some horrific exits.

In last Friday’s (Friday, May 7) viewers saw Seb Franklin die after being attacked by Corey Brent and his friends.

It started us thinking about the most tragic Coronation Street deaths…

Oliver Battersby

Oliver died at just three years old (Credit: ITV)

Little Oliver Battersby was just three years old when he died.

Last year he was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease. As he continued to have seizures, his condition continued to get worse.

He was placed on life support, however doctor’s soon discovered there was nothing more they could do for the toddler.

Leanne desperately fought to keep her son’s life support on, in the hopes they could find a cure. However she eventually realised she needed to end Oliver’s suffering.

The little boy’s life support was turned off and he died on November 27th 2020.

Ashley Peacock

The butcher died in the 2010 tram crash (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Ashley first appeared in Coronation Street in 1995. However in 2010 he was killed off in the soap’s 50th anniversary episodes.

In the episodes, an explosion at the Joinery bar ruined the tram tracks. Ashley was in the joinery bar attending Peter Barlow’s stag night.

An oncoming tram was unable to stop in time and ended up derailing, crashing into the corner shop.

Ashely ended up getting trapped in the office with Peter and bar manager Nick Tilsley. The three men attempted to get out but Ashley began to cough up blood.

After hearing firefighters call to them, Ashley held up the ceiling while Nick managed to get Peter out to them safely.

Nick offered to stay behind to help Ashley. But Ashley told him to save himself. The roof soon collapsed crushing Ashley to death.

Brian Tilsley

Brian was stabbed Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In February 1989 Brian Tilsley had an argument with wife Gail, who he had been on and off with.

He went into town. But when he saw a girl being harassed outside of a nightclub, he stepped in to defend her.

But he ended up being stabbed. An ambulance was called but he died that night.

His children Nick and Sarah are still living on the cobbles.

Hayley Cropper

Character Hayley drank a lethal cocktail (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Hayley Cropper is the wife of Roy Cropper.

In 2013, Hayley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although she was taken in for an operation to remove the tumour.

She was given six months to live or a year with chemotherapy.

As time passed, the chemotherapy became ineffective due to the cancer becoming more aggressive than expected.

In January 2014 Hayley prepared a lethal cocktail. Roy played ‘The Last Ascending’ by Vaught Williams, which was one of their favourite pieces.

The couple reminisced about the past. After, she downed the cocktail and died in Roy’s arms.

Sunita Alahan

Karl dislodged Sunita’s breathing tube (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2012, whilst Sunita was with Dev, she began an affair with Karl Munro, who was in a relationship with Stella Price.

Eventually Stella found out and Karl moved into No.7 with Sunita and the children.

But Sunita eventually became fed up with Karl’s lazing about. When he discovered she had deleted his texts from Stella, he lost his temper causing her to throw him out.

In 2013, after a few too many drinks at The Bistro Sunita was thrown out, but noticed Karl heading into the Rovers, where he once lived with Stella.

She found him setting fire to the pub’s cellar and after a struggle she fell down the stairs and Karl left her.

Sunita was eventually brought out by the fire brigade and went into a coma. She eventually started to improve. However Karl blamed her for everything that happened.

In her hospital room, he dislodged one of her tubes and she eventually died.

Lara Cutler

Teenager Lara threw herself in front of a train (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Lara Cutler was a minor character who appeared between May and July 2017. However she suffered one of the most brutal deaths in the show.

She was one of the young girls Nathan Curtis groomed. He would charge his friends to sleep with girls, including Lara and Bethany Platt.

When Nathan and his friends were caught, Bethany tried to get Lara to fight for justice alongside her in court.

However Lara became depressed. On the final day of Nathan’s trial, Craig Tinker was called to an incident on the railway track where the body of a teenage girl had been found.

Lara, who was only 14, had thrown herself into the path of an oncoming train.

