In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 2), Adam asked Sarah for a divorce just after she’d lost her baby.

However, this wasn’t the only thing on viewers minds when it came to Adam – they were more focused on his footwear.

Corrie, please buy Adam new shoes – or all these viewers are gonna walk!

Adam ended things with Sarah for good (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam asked Sarah for a divorce

Last night, Sarah tried to speak to Adam, hoping to save things between them.

Adam didn’t have the patience and failed to believe her when she complained about stomach pains.

Later on, after seeing Sarah head to the hospital in a taxi, Maria informed Adam that Sarah was actually in pain.

As Adam headed to see Sarah at the hospital, Sarah had a scan and was told that she had sadly lost the baby.

Afterwards, back at the flat, Adam told Sarah that he wanted a divorce. It was over for them.

Adam’s shoes are rather squeaky (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans beg Adam to buy some new shoes ASAP

Corrie fans have been left less concerned about Adam’s divorce, however, and more concerned about his shoes. They can’t take much more of his noisy footsteps.

One fan wrote: “I’d be fuming if I lived in the flat below Adam and his tap shoes.”

I’d be fuming if I lived in the flat below Adam and his tap shoes #Corrie — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) August 2, 2023

#Corrie

Am I the only one who finds the sound Adam's shoes make annoying ?! — Jeff (@jeffnewton1) August 2, 2023

Does Adam always wear Tap

Shoes? Sarah Lou needs to get him a quiet pair of trainers #corrie — TJ (@wibster1979) August 2, 2023

Another person tweeted: “Am I the only one who finds the sound Adam’s shoes make annoying?!”

A third Coronation Street fan wondered: “Does Adam always wear tap shoes? Sarah Lou needs to get him a quiet pair of trainers.”

“The only thing I’m hearing is Adam’s shoes,” joked one more.

Adam needs a new pair of shoes ASAP otherwise viewers will be tuning out to save their ears!

Adam moves on (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Are Adam and Sarah over for good?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Adam’s ready to move on from Sarah.

He heads out on a night out on the town in an attempt to forget about Sarah.

But, are Adam and Sarah over for good or will they turn back to each other again?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Sarah and Adam reunite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!