Coronation Street: Adam to be killed off as Gary covers his tracks?

Coronation Street fans know Adam Barlow and Gary Windass are far from friends, but could their feud end in murder?

Adam seems to be putting himself well and truly back in Gary's firing line next week when he starts looking into Gary's dodgy dealings again.

With Adam now married to Gary's ex, Sarah, there's always been tension between the boys.

Gary and Adam will never be best buds (Credit: ITV)

Adam had tried to expose Gary before when he had a private detective following him and caught him beating Ryan Connor up on camera.

But Gary managed to get to the PI and the plan failed miserably.

Adam was then responsible for telling Gary that Maria had slept with Ali, but after he then headed off on honeymoon with Sarah, he has no idea what's gone down since he left.

Gary slips up

Adam told Gary about Maria and Ali in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The loved-up couple return next week and Adam is immediately drawn back into Gary's orbit when he witnesses an argument on the street.

Gary has been backing Rick's daughter Kelly after she leaked Asha's private pictures to the whole class, and when Dev lays into Kelly on the cobbles, Gary immediately steps in.

He leaps to Kelly's defence after an altercation with some boys outside the cafe leaves Asha humiliated again and Dev turns on Kelly.

Gary defends Kelly but it could be a big mistake (Credit: ITV)

Adam on a mission to expose Gary in Coronation Street

Adam witnesses the whole thing and is intrigued as to why Gary is so heavily invested in the teen.

Of course viewers know Gary is responsible for the death of her dad, Rick, and feels guilty over it.

He's been paying Kelly's school fees in secret since he murdered the loan shark. Now she's come to the cobbles and been abandoned by her mum, he feels more responsible for her than ever.

But Adam doesn't know any of this and is determined to find out what's going on.

Has Gary messed up? (Credit: ITV)

Doing some more digging, Adam then finds out Ali left after assaulting Gary and his suspicions are really piqued.

Will Adam continue to investigate? And what will he find out?

Could Adam be the one to unearth Rick's body - or could he end up buried beside him?

Adam could be putting himself back in danger (Credit: ITV)

We've seen Gary will stop at nothing to cover his tracks. If Adam corners him like a caged animal, could Gary lash out and kill again?

Show boss Iain MacLeod recently told Inside Soap: "Adam is secretly conspiring against him, which will threaten to lead Adam, and therefore the authorities, to Rick's final resting place."

Is the game finally up for Gary? Or for Adam?

