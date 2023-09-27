Last night in Coronation Street (Tuesday, September 26), Adam helped defend Jenny as the Rovers staff had their contracts terminated.

He’d helped give her some legal advice, offering to take a look at the legal document that the Waterfords had given her.

Coronation Street fans have now rejoiced as Adam finally changes up his look.

Adam defended Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam helped Jenny

In the Rovers, a man from Waterford turned up to speak to Jenny, announcing that the pub would be closing for refurbishment.

Jenny wondered what that meant for the Rovers staff and was unfortunately told that everyone would be having their contracts terminated as of that day.

Adam then walked in and pointed out that Jenny wasn’t on a zero hours contract and therefore had a case for unfair dismissal.

The Waterford representative was stunned when Adam then revealed himself to be a solicitor.

He offered to take a look at the legal documents free of charge and help Jenny with her case.

Fans have swooned over Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rejoice over Adam’s new hair style

Adam Barlow usually uses one tub of hair gel a day as he heads to work with his hair all slicked back and greased up.

However, last night, he ditched the grease for a more bouncy look – and fans think that this look is super hot!

One Coronation Street viewer exclaimed: “Adam is looking gorgeous! Loving the hair.”

Another person wrote: “Adam has had a blow-dry! He looks fit!”

A third fan added: “OMG – Adam’s hair is looking less chip fatty!”

#corrie Adam is looking gorgeous! Loving the hair. — LISA JONES (@lisa_a_jones) September 26, 2023

I know Adam changes his hair every two minutes but I think it looks pretty good tonight. I stick with this style if I was him. #corrie pic.twitter.com/490ZUb7TMk — John McNee (@THEJohnMcNee) September 26, 2023

Adam Barlow has his sexy hair back and is here to save the day 😂 #corrie — Soph (@sofaneilas) September 26, 2023

A fourth viewer noted: “I know Adam changes his hair every two minutes but I think it looks pretty good tonight. I’d stick with this style if I was him.”

A final person ended: “Adam Barlow has his sexy hair back and is here to save the day”

Is this really the end? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Can Adam help the Rovers staff?

It seems like it’s well and truly the end of an era tonight (Wednesday, September 27), as the Rovers gets boarded up.

But, as the staff prepare to move on, can Adam help the Rovers staff get their jobs back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

