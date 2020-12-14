Soaps

Coronation Street: Adam Barlow was attacked in a case of mistaken identity, claim fans

Adam was attacked in the Bistro

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have a theory Adam Barlow was attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

In Friday night’s episode of Corrie (December 11) Adam was attacked in the Bistro.

Over the course of last week, Adam made a lot of enemies on the cobbles when he was forced to reveal to his uncle, Peter, that he had slept with his girlfriend Carla.

Peter found out Carla slept with Adam (Credit: ITV)

The revelation made a lot of Adam’s close ones furious, including his wife Sarah, who he has separated from.

Later in the episode Simon was also seething with his cousin as Peter had turned to drink after the revelation.

As hour-long visit to the cobbles came to a close, Adam also had a run-in with Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Gary Windass. During the argument, Adam threatened to go to the police about Gary killing Rick.

Afterwards, Adam went back to the Bistro where he continued to drink. However in the final scenes, he could be seen sprawled out on the floor. It was clear he had been attacked.

adam barlow coronation street
Adam was attacked. But who did it? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street barmaid Emma Brooker ‘to get major new love interest’

However fans have a theory that Adam wasn’t the intended target of the attack – Ray Crosby was.

Coronation Street: Ray Crosby

Fans seem to think either Gary or Faye attacked Adam, thinking he was Ray.

Over the last few weeks, Ray has also made many enemies on the cobbles as he prepared to knock down half the street for a new development.

He thought it was Ray in the Bistro, not realising it was actually Adam!

But in Friday night’s episode, Gary walked into the Bistro and overheard his new business partner sexually assaulting his younger sister Faye.

Fans think Ray was the intended target (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Faye on Coronation Street: Actress Ellie Leach finds rape plot ‘difficult’

Although Faye didn’t want to go to the police, Gary was furious.

Later, Ray left the keys to the Bistro with Adam so he could continue to drink alone whilst he went out.

Could Ray have been the intended target? What do you think of this theory?

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

coronation street Emma
Coronation Street barmaid Emma Brooker ‘to get major new love interest’
dame barbara windsor paul o'grady
Paul O’Grady delays Dame Barbara Windsor radio tribute
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank ‘mysteriously leave Frogmore Cottage’
faye coronation street
Faye on Coronation Street: Actress Ellie Leach finds rape plot ‘difficult’
Lorraine Kelly, who was on The Last Leg
Lorraine Kelly on The Last Leg: Star launches foul-mouthed tirade against COVID rule breakers
who left strictly tonight
Who left Strictly? Viewers are ‘gutted’ as Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice exit the show