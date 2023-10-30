Coronation Street: Adam Barlow to turn to the ‘dark side’ as Damon Hay returns for Sarah

Coronation Street is lining up a rather exciting return for the New Year as Damon Hay makes a comeback to Weatherfield.

As Damon returns for Sarah, Adam’s not too happy about it and wants revenge.

Now it has been revealed that Adam Barlow will turn to the ‘dark side’ as Damon returns for Sarah.

Damon’s coming back to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon’s returning to the cobbles

Coronation Street viewers will know that Damon Hay left the cobbles earlier this year after Adam scared him off.

Sarah had been having an affair with Damon and had become pregnant with his baby.

However, Adam had put Damon’s life at risk by interfering with one of his enemies, making Damon run for it before he knew about Sarah’s pregnancy.

With Damon gone, Adam and Sarah soon broke up when Adam revealed that he knew the truth about Damon being the real baby daddy.

Sadly, Sarah soon lost the baby and also struggled to process the loss of her marriage.

Now though, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that Damon is set to return for Sarah in the New Year. But, what will Adam do about this?

What will Adam do about Damon? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam ‘dark side’ as Damon returns

With Damon back, Adam will be desperate to get revenge on Damon and to make sure that he stays away from Sarah.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Iain MacLeod revealed: “His plans to rid himself of Damon will see him pay a little visit to Damon’s half-brother Harvey because he’s no fan of Damon’s either, and they might form this unholy alliance.”

Iain then opened up about Adam turning darker, revealing: “Damon’s calming down and Adam’s going in the other direction.”

But, as Adam turns to the ‘dark side,’ will he manage to get rid of Damon once and for all?

