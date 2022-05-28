Coronation Street has treated fans to another Adam Barlow hairstyle.

The follicley-blessed lawyer is played by actor Sam Robertson in the ITV soap.

Adam’s new hair do caused quite the commotion with Coronation Street fans (Credit: ITV)

And in recent years he has treated fans to a wide array of hair styles presumably fashioned at grandmother-in-law Audrey Roberts‘ Salon.

He’s had a slicked back long-hair situation, a shaved head, a 90s boyband inspired look and a famously David Beckham-esque do’ before now.

But now he has shunned them all and has let his inner curls out.

And fans are convinced it is something like Kevin Keegan would have had in the 80s. Or a poodle.

One said: “Has that man Adam Barlow had a perm? He looks like a poodle.”

A second said: “It’s Adam doing his best impression of an 80s footballer with a curly perm.”

Coronation Street treats fan to another Adam Barlow hair do

Another said: “Why can’t Adam keep to one hairstyle?!”

More comments flocked in about his changing hair do.

Another said: “Adam’s hair is being weird again.”

Adam’s hair changes with the seasons (Credit: ITV)

A fellow fan wrote: “The continuing adventures of Adam Barlow’s hair.”

A further savage fan exclaimed: “Christ almighty can Adam cut his hair?!”

Back in 2019 Sam opened up about his changing hair after taking a break from the soap and returning with much longer hair.

“The break’s allowed me to grow my hair which was a bit of a debate upstairs,” he said.

“Next year I’ll come back with a face tattoo or something. Once you go curly you can’t go straight because you’ve been exposed.

“I’ve always wanted to grow my hair long. When I got offered to come back in 2016 my hair was longer than this and slicked back.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

