Coronation Street viewers have been left shocked as Adam Barlow was attacked in tonight’s episode (Friday, December 10).

In Wednesday’s episode (December 9) Adam was forced to admit to Peter that he and Carla slept together. As Sarah was in the Bistro at the time, she also found out the truth.

Peter found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

A devastated Peter began drinking once again. Meanwhile Carla and Adam began arguing over who’s to blame.

Adam soon headed over the Bistro for a drink. After refusing to leave, Ray Crosby left Adam the keys so he could lock up.

But he ended up going over to the Platts’ house to try and talk to Sarah. The two ended up arguing and Adam headed back to the Bistro.

Adam was attacked (Credit: ITV)

However on his way back, he got into an argument with Gary Windass. After Gary wound him up, Adam threatened to tell the police about Gary’s involvement in Rick’s murder.

Back at the Bistro Adam continued to drink. Meanwhile viewers saw an anonymous person sneak in.

As the episode came to an end, viewers saw Adam Barlow sprawled out on the floor with blood coming out of his head.

Viewers were left shocked by the latest twist.

Adam can’t be dead #Corrie 😩 — Chlo Sparks (@ChloChloSparks) December 11, 2020

Nooooooo Adam better not be dead!!! 😭😭 Great twist, we always know when something happens normally so it was great to get a genuine shock!! Corrie has been epic this week! #corrie — Claire (@ClaireMcThatter) December 11, 2020

OMG is adam dead?!😧 noo.. #Corrie — kayla louise ◟̽◞̽ xox (@kayla_louise96) December 11, 2020

Coronation Street: Is Adam dead?

It hasn’t been revealed if Adam Barlow will survive the attack or not.

Coronation Street: Who are the suspects in Adam’s attack?

Over the last few episodes Adam has upset a lot of people.

As well as hurting Peter and Sarah, Carla was also furious with Adam because of their one-night stand.

Sarah found out Adam slept with Carla (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Peter’s son Simon was devastated when he discovered his dad had been drinking again. But when he found out Carla cheated on Peter with Adam, he was furious with his cousin.

On the other hand Adam also wound up Gary by threatening to go to the police about Rick.

Who do you think is behind Adam’s attack?

