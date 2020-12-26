In Coronation Street Yasmeen Nazir’s Christmas took a horrifying turn last night as she saw visions of dead abuser Geoff Metcalfe.

Yasmeen was determined to give her friends and family a happy festive season after the hell of the last two years.

Geoff Metcalfe haunted Yasmeen on Christmas Day Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She has spent most of the year in prison awaiting trial for the attempted murder of Geoff.

Yasmeen had stabbed him with a bottle after fearing for her life.

After waiting months for the trial, Yasmeen was found not guilty when Geoff’s true colours were exposed.

And when she returned home, Geoff was waiting and tried to kill her – before dying himself.

But Christmas Day’s episode proved the nightmare isn’t over for Yasmeen as she’s now haunted by visions of Geoff.

As she prepared dinner last night, she spotted one of his red marks and panicked.

She fell into a vision where Geoff was alive. He told her: “What the hell have you done now? You clumsy oaf.

“I made you a promise that I’d protect you. All I tried to do is keep you safe day in day out, and I keep my promises. Merry Christmas love.”

Falling to the floor, Yasmeen suffered a panic attack as Alya and Cathy tried to bring her to.

The horror scenes are set to continue with Ian Bartholomew filming a number of scenes for use in the coming weeks and months.

And actress Shelley King has said that Yasmeen’s torture will continue, as anything other would not be realistic.

Geoff tried to kill Yasmeen in the 60th anniversary episode (Credit: ITV)

How did Geoff Metcalfe die in Coronation Street?

In the hour-long 60th anniversary episode, Yasmeen returned to the cobbles after being found not guilty of murder.

But throughout the episode things quickly escalated when Geoff attacked Alya in Speed Daal and trapped Yasmeen in No.6 before setting the place on fire.

Geoff Metcalfe is officially dead – but still haunting the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Seeing the blaze, Yasmeen fled upstairs. When she got into the attic, she headed out on to the roof, but was soon followed by Geoff.

As the radio DJ tried to chase down Yasmeen, Alya came out onto the roof. Yasmeen finally stood up to her abusive husband telling him she was no longer afraid of him.

Soon Geoff ended up slipping down and despite everything, Yasmeen tried to save him. But he ended up falling off the roof, into the garden of No.6.

The episode ended showing Geoff laid on the floor presumably dead.

Viewers had to wait for the next week to see paramedics remove Geoff’s body and confirm that he had died in the fall.

