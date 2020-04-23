Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver dyes her hair pink during coronavirus lockdown

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw, has revealed she's dyed her hair pink during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sue, who usually has blonde hair, tweeted a picture of her new hair to her Twitter account.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "As Eileen is locked in a prop cupboard for the foreseeable, thought I'd dabble with the hair dye."

As Eileen is locked in the prop cupboard for the foreseeable thought I’d dabble with the hair dye 😂😱😂😱😂😱 pic.twitter.com/lmAqy11itd — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) April 22, 2020

Her friends and co-stars replied saying how much they love her new look.

Former Coronation Street star, Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan commented: "Awwww love it Sue! You look fab xx."

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon tweeted: "Love it!"

Corrie co-star Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, wrote: "Gorgeous!"

Many of Sue's co-stars have also dyed their own hair, whilst they are off work.

Recently Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, dyed her hair blue. She previously dyed her hair purple but revealed it washed out before changing the colour once again.

Sue usually keeps her hair blonde (Credit: ITV)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, soap stars are unable to film. This also means they are able to play around with their hair.

Because of the ongoing health crisis, weekly episodes of Coronation Street have been cut from six to three.

But there's still plenty to look forward to in upcoming episodes.

What is happening in Coronation Street next week?

Geoff and Yasmeen

In next week's episodes, Yasmeen is forced to defend herself against Geoff.

After Yasmeen discovers she tested positive for chlamydia, Geoff accuses her of cheating. But when she brings up that he's been meeting escorts he becomes outraged. He declares she must have caught it from her ex-husband, Sharif.

Yasmeen and Geoff get into a violent scuffle (Credit: ITV)

As a punishment, Geoff begins starving Yasmeen.

Later in the week, Geoff goads Yasmeen as he tucks into his food without offering her anything.

Hungry and not thinking straight, she grabs a bottle of wine. But as a struggle ensues, Geoff who ends up slumped seemingly lifeless on the floor.

Asha's bullying gets worse

Asha continues receiving horrible messages about her video (Credit: ITV)

Dev reports the incident with Asha's video to the school. But Asha finds herself being railed over Dev going to the police and school.

Asha begs Dev to withdraw his complaints. But as more vile messages come through, Asha throws her phone on the floor and stamps on it.

Later Dev agrees to go to the school an withdraw his complaint. Will things start to get better for Asha?

