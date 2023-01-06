Wyllie Longmore, who played Dr McKinnon in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 82.

Wyllie’s daughter confirmed that he had died after a battle with cancer.

Sharing the sad news on social media she wrote: “I want to share the news that my father, Wyllie Longmore passed away yesterday evening. He had been living with cancer, but passed away peacefully with my mum by his side.

“Those of you who know me will know I am not prone to public announcements on social media, but I know the influence my dad goes way beyond our family; so I wanted to share this news with you all.

“Please feel free to share this news in your networks. I will post information in due course about the quiet funeral we have planned and the celebratory stuff event of his life and career, that will come later.

“Wyllie was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be very sadly missed.”

Wyllie appeared in Coronation Street in 1992 (Credit: ITV)

Tribute pour in for Wyllie Longmore

Wyllie, who made appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Waking the Dead, played Jeremy in 2003 film Love Actually.

In Coronation Street his character Dr McKinnon cared for Don Brennan following his car accident.

Tributes have poured in for Wyllie.

Actor Shaun Dooley wrote: “So incredible saddened to hear that Wyllie Longmore has passed away. A beautiful, beautiful human being. A gentle man loved by so many of us who had the privilege to know and learn from him.

“All my love and good wishes to his family. I’m so sorry. Rest well sir.”

So incredibly saddened to hear that Wyllie Longmore has passed away. A beautiful beautiful human being. A gentle man loved by so many of us who had the privilege to know & learn from him. All my love & good wishes to his family. I'm so sorry. Rest well sir. #wyllielongmore pic.twitter.com/JaqayDl0Le — Shaun Dooley (@shaundooley) January 5, 2023

Another friend of Wyllie wrote: “So sad to hear the passing of Wyllie Longmore. An insanely talented, patient, calm, kind and gentle man.

“I was lucky enough to spend three years under his mentorship as a student in the first intake to the then new drama school he founded with @rxtheatre. Forever in our hearts.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Wyllie Longmore. An insanely talented, patient, calm, kind and gentle man. I was lucky enough to spend 3 years under his mentorship as a student in the first intake to the then new drama school he founded with @rxtheatre. Forever in our hearts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bcI1QjuH69 — Laura Wolfe (@laurawolfe) January 6, 2023

Another wrote: “So sad to hear Wyllie Longmore passed away yesterday. Such a talented, kind, beautiful soul who was loved and respected by many. Willie leaves a wonderful legacy for arts and culture.

“A privilege to work with him on the board @TheEdgeMcr. Love to his family and friends.”

So sad to hear Wyllie Longmore passed away yesterday. Such a talented, kind, beautiful soul who was loved & respected by many. Wyllie leaves a wonderful legacy for arts & culture. A privilege to work with him on the board @TheEdgeMcr. Love to his family & friends.❤️ #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/JoC7N7ZGix — Eve Holt (@evefrancisholt) January 5, 2023

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!