Coronation Street actor Sam Aston reveals two extra babies were taken on to play the quads

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown, has revealed two extra babies have been brought in to play the quads.

Today (Wednesday, April 15), Sam appeared on This Morning to talk to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about Gemma's postnatal depression storyline.

Whilst on the show, he also talked about filming with young babies, revealing that seven baby actors now play Gemma and Chesney's quads.

Sam revealed seven babies play the quads (Credit: ITV Hub)

When Eamonn asked for an insight into filming with the little ones, Sam said: "Well, originally there were five. We were told there were going to be about eight.

"There was originally five. Now five has gone to seven. We've got another set of twins.

"There's triplets and then there's two seperate sets of twins. So there's quite a lot of babies."

Gemma and Chesney had four babies last year (Credit: ITV)

When asked if he could imagine having four babies at once, Sam added: "I mean I'm from a big family myself. But four babies at once that's intense.

"We're okay because we just get them for a little bit and then we hand them back to the parents so it's quite easy."

What is the quads storyline?

Last year, Corrie's Gemma and Chesney found out they were going to be parents to four babies after a sonogram revealed Gemma was carrying quadruplets.

There was originally five. Now five has gone to seven.

However after the babies were born, Gemma began struggling with postnatal depression.

Gemma has been struggling with post-natal depression (Credit: ITV Hub)

Gemma has battled with dark thoughts, including harming her babies.

This week, she finally opened up about her feelings to Dr Gaddas and Chesney, admitting she's not coping.

Now she's been honest, will she finally get the help she needs?

The next episode of Coronation Street airs Wednesday (April 15) at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

