Coronation Street actor in self-isolation over coronavirus fears

A Coronation Street actor is in self-isolation over coronavirus fears after returning from holiday.

The soap star, who remains unnamed, is taking precautions after coming home from their trip abroad.

As reported in the Mirror, a source said: "The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.

"They aren't displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been.

"We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room to manoeuvre.

"We've only had to write them out of a couple of scenes, while the others can be shifted to the future."

A spokesperson for the soap confirmed the news in a statement to the Metro. They said: "The cast member concerned took the decision to self-isolate as a precaution.

"They haven't been into work and they are showing no symptoms.

"There has been no disruption to filming."

There have been 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, warned the UK is likely to see "some deaths" in the coming months as a "significant number" of people catch the flu-like virus.

On Wednesday March 4, an older patient was the first person in the UK to die from the disease.

A statement from the NHS trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The statement went on to say that the trust would not be commenting further and asked that everybody "respects the family's privacy."

