Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew doesn't let his kids watch horrible Geoff scenes

Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff Metcalfe, doesn't let his kids watch scenes where his alter ego is being horrible.

Currently Geoff and Yasmeen are at the centre of a coercive control storyline. Yasmeen is having every aspect of her life manipulated by her husband.

In the shocking scenes, Geoff belittles Yasmeen and calls her names, spies on her through a secret camera and tells her what she should and shouldn't be doing.

Ian plays abusive Geoff (Credit: ITV)

But the actor recently spoke about how he won't allow his kids, who he has with wife Loveday Ingram, to watch the scenes.

He told What's On TV: "My kids have seen me in loads of other things. I've done loads of musicals and shows and plays in Manchester, Liverpool and London.

"They started to watch Coronation Street and when Dad started to turn nasty they said 'No, can't watch it now, Dad' and I quite understand that.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for a long time (Credit: ITV)

"If they want to watch it, I'll say 'you can watch this episode because this one's alright, but I don't want you watching that episode, because Daddy's not being very nice.'"

"They know it's not really Dad, but they don't want to see somebody who looks like Dad being horrible."

What happens in next week's Coronation Street?

In next week's episodes, Yasmeen learns she's tested positive for chlamydia. When Geoff finds out, he immediately accuses her of cheating.

But when she brings up the fact he's been meeting escorts, he's outraged. He soon declares she must have caught it from her ex-husband Sharif. As punishment, he begins to starve her.

Yasmeen discovers she has an STI (Credit: ITV)

Later he storms out to the shop but watches Yasmeen packing a holdall and putting it in the cupboard by the stairs.

When he returns home, he innocently asks for the key. Panicking, Yasmeen pretends to look for the key.

But Geoff soon grows tired and grabs if from her pocket, demanding she opens the cupboard.

Later in the week he locks her in the house and takes her mobile phone. When he returns, Sally invites him and Yasmeen to the Bistro reopening.

Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a dress she's uncomfortable in (Credit: ITV)

Geoff taunts Yasmeen

Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a tarty red dress to the event. As they go into the Rovers for a drink, Yasmeen is shocked to hear Geoff is paying for Sally and Tim's wedding.

When they return home, Geoff goads her as he tucks into his food without offering her any. He cruelly states the dress was meant for one of his escorts.

Yasmeen and Geoff get into a violent altercation (Credit: ITV)

Hungry and not thinking straight, Yasmeen grabs a bottle of wine. As a struggle ensues, Yasmeen is forced to defend herself and Geoff ends up slumped on the kitchen floor.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

