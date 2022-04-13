Coronation Street Rovers Return and Andi Peters
Coronation Street actor reportedly fired over selfie with Andi Peters

Extra Matthew Davidge has been on the soap for 36 years

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street extra Matthew Davidge has reportedly been sacked from the cobbles after 36 years over a selfie with Andi Peters.

The incident happened when Good Morning Britain host Andi was on set filming for a competition. However, he had no idea Matthew was breaking the rules.

Andi Peters gesticulates with his hands while hosting GMB
Andi Peters regularly appears on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street extra broke the rules

Matthew was employed by agency Industry Model Management and had worked as an extra on Corrie for 36 years.

He has regularly appeared in scenes in the Rovers Return and on the famous cobbles.

He was on a break from filming when he says he spotted Andi and asked for a selfie.

The host happily agreed and a crew member took the snap.

However, as mobile phones are not allowed on set, the Coronation Street extra was fired for being in breach of his contract .

Speaking to The Sun, Matthew said: “I’m speechless. I’ve worked on the set of Corrie on and off since 1986.

“I’ve never had a complaint and I’ve loved every minute of it. Now, it’s all over.

“You’re not supposed to have your phone out on set but everyone does. It’s a rule that’s never really been enforced.”

The role earned Matthew around £180 a week and he says he’s now worried about paying his bills.

Andi Peters smiles in a suit on the red carpet
Andi had no idea Matthew was breaking the rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coronation Street say?

When the soap was approached by the publication a spokesperson explained the procedure for Coronation Street extras.

They said: “A walk-on artist was seen breaching filming protocols and his agent was notified.

“They decided on a course of action.

“Andi Peters was not aware of this complaint.”

Imran and Toyah discuss Alfie in the neo natal unit in Coronation Street
Imran wants to be a family with Toyah (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Corrie this week?

Abi, Imran and Toyah are fighting over baby Alfie, but Imran has a proposal for Toyah…

Tonight, Imran asks Toyah if they can raise the baby together, but will she agree after all his lies?

Meanwhile, Faye gets more heartbreaking baby news after Beth reveals Craig doesn’t really want a baby.

Elsewhere, Daniel worries Mrs Crawshaw has a crush on him so Nicky steps in to help out!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

