Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank reveals co-stars' two-stone weight gain

Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank has revealed some of his co-stars have 'gained two stone' during their time off.

The actor, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew, recently returned to filming at the ITV soap after the soap suspended production back in March.

Speaking to Women's Own magazine, Daniel revealed a tanning error he made now he is doing his own hair and make-up.

Daniel Brocklebank revealed Coronation Street co-stars' weight gain (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Now I'm in charge of my own bronzer, in a scene we shot in the Rovers this morning I looked like I'd had four weeks in Barbados."

But Daniel commented on how different some of his co-stars look after being off work for three months. However he said he's sure viewers will understand the reason for the changes.

He added: "We've all had a lot of time off. Some people have put on two stone, some people have lost it [weight], some people's hair is a different length, but I'm sure viewers will understand."

How long was Daniel Brocklebank off Coronation Street?

Daniel has been off work for five months (Credit: Shutterstock)

Although production shut down for three months, Daniel revealed that he was actually off work for five months as he stopped filming at the end of February.

Speaking about his time in lockdown, he said: "Sometimes it was fine, other times I was going nuts.

"I had 12 weeks where I didn't see anyone at all because I live alone. I don't stop talking and the conversations with myself became incredibly in-depth.

He continued: "I actually spoke to my stomach one day when it grumbled. I was like, 'Alright, I'll feed you in a minute!'"

Some people have put on two stone, some people have lost it.

While some of the Coronation Street cast may look a bit different post-lockdown, actor Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, looks incredible after embarking on a weight-loss journey.

The 21-year-old soap star revealed back in May he had lost nearly 10 stone in lockdown.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

