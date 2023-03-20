Princess Anne on the set of Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street: Princess Anne visits the set to highlight acid attack storyline

The Princess Royal popped into The Rovers

By Joel Harley

The Coronation Street set welcomed royal visitor Princess Anne today (March 20) following news of the show’s upcoming acid attack storyline.

The royal visit came amid news Daisy Midgeley will become the victim of an acid attack on her wedding day.

Daisy has been struggling to fend off the advances of stalker Justin.

And, with the show raising awareness of the issue, Princess Anne visited the set in her official capacity – as patron of acid attack survivors’ charity ASTI.

Princess Anne stands on the Corrie set with the show's producers and members of the cast
The cast of Coronation Street were on hand to welcome Princess Anne to the set (Credit: ITV)

Princess Anne visits the Corrie set

Princess Anne visited the Coronation Street set in her official capacity as patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI).

This is in recognition of the soap’s upcoming acid attack storyline.

ASTI has been in close advisement with the show’s producers and writers throughout the storyline.

And, as she toured the set, the Princess Royal viewed upcoming scenes and met with Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy.

She also met actors Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor), Andrew Still (stalker Justin), Rob Mallard (Daniel Barlow) and Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Bradley), all of whom are involved in the storyline.

The show’s scriptwriters, story team and make-up department also spoke to Princess Anne about the storyline.

Princess Anne at the bar of the Rovers with Daisy, Justin, Daniel and Jenny on Corrie
HRH Princess Anne spoke with the cast involved in the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street highlights the realities of acid attack terror

Speaking of Princess Anne’s visit, Head of ITV John Whiston said: “Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us.”

“HRH’s patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.”

He continued: “The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget.”

Princess Anne on the Coronation Street set with the cast and crew of the soap
Princess Anne saw upcoming scenes and met the stars of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Daisy attacked by Justin on her wedding day

Recent spoilers have revealed that Daisy will be attacked by stalker Justin on her wedding day.

Feeling spurned, Justin reacts by throwing a glass of acid at Daisy.

Upcoming episodes of the show will follow Daisy’s reaction and recovery from Justin’s attack.

Coronation Street has worked alongside ASTI to raise awareness of acid attacks and the horrors its victims face.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

