Coronation Street: Abi turns to drugs and loses baby?

Coronation Street character Abi was left upset after some harsh words from Leanne Battersby in tonight’s episode (Monday, April 11 2022).

After Abi took a bottle of morphine off Kelly, who is grieving for her mother Laura, Leanne had a go at Abi for ruining Toyah and Imran’s relationship.

But will Abi take the morphine herself?

Abi found Kelly with a bottle of morphine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Abi breaks down in tears

In tonight’s scenes, Kelly was upset after looking at memories from her childhood.

She went to Victoria Garden by herself, with a bottle of morphine that belonged to her mum Laura, who died of cancer last week.

Abi found Kelly with the morphine and despite their past, Abi stepped in to try to help Kelly.

As the teenager cried, Abi told her how she was still grieving for Seb, but she remembers all of their happy memories together and how much they loved each other.

Abi managed to get the bottle from Kelly.

Meanwhile, Toyah had to say goodbye to foster daughter Elsie.

She soon found herself in the Bistro getting drunk. Toyah is still upset over the revelation that Imran is the father of Abi’s son, Alfie.

After dealing with a drunk and upset Toyah, Leanne ran into Abi in Dev’s shop.

Leanne had a go at Abi for sleeping with Imran. She told her that Alfie would be better off being adopted than having Abi for a mother, branding her a “useless junkie.”

Back at her flat, Abi cried as she looked at pictures of her twins, Charlie and Lexi, who were adopted, and Seb, who died last year.

She soon took the bottle of morphine from her coat pocket, but will she take it?

Abi took the morphine off Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Abi?

Later this week, Imran tells Abi he’s looking for a flat and suggests she could move in with Alfie but she turns him down.

When he learns from Kelly that Abi saved her from taking morphine Imran is alarmed to hear Abi now has a bottle of morphine in her possession.

He shares his fears with Toyah and tells her he intends to fight for custody.

He also tells her he would love her help raising his son, but what will she say?

Abi tells Imran she intends to fight for custody (Credit: ITV)

Later Abi tells Kevin she’d like to return to work at the garage so she can afford to buy some bits for Alfie.

However she gets a shock when she learns Imran plans to fight for custody of their son.

Abi meets up with her solicitor Elliot. She tells him she wants to apply for full custody of Alfie.

Abi later approaches Imran and tells her she intends to fight him all the way for custody. Meanwhile Imran resorts to dirty tricks.

Could Abi lose the chance of getting custody of her son?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

