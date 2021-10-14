Coronation Street fans are predicting Abi is pregnant with Imran‘s baby after it was revealed they slept together on the night of Kelly and Corey’s verdict.

On the night of the verdict, where Corey was found not guilty for Seb’s murder and Kelly was found guilty, Abi was supposedly staying with her cousin.

Meanwhile Imran was devastated that his foster daughter and client was going to prison. Upset, he went into town with his ex-wife, Sabeen.

However it was revealed that even though Imran went out with Sabeen and ended up going back to hers to stay on the sofa, Imran didn’t end up staying there and went somewhere else.

Sabeen began to blackmail Imran. She said if he didn’t help with Harvey Gaskell’s appeal, she would tell Toyah that he spent the night with another woman.

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, October 13) Imran confessed to Toyah that he ended up sleeping with someone else on the night of the verdict and she was left heartbroken.

However he told her that he slept with a stranger.

Later, Toyah had a conversation with her ex-boyfriend Peter. Peter encouraged her to give Imran a second chance.

Toyah decided she wanted to give thing a go with Imran, but hadn’t completely forgiven him.

Soon Imran went out to get some shopping. However when he was out he met up with Abi and it was revealed that it was Abi who Imran had slept with the night of the verdict.

Coronation Street fans predict Abi is pregnant

Imran revealed to Abi he told Toyah about his one-night-stand, but not who it was with. Abi said she didn’t plan to tell her fiancée, Kevin.

What if Abi is pregnant?

But now fans are predicting that Abi is pregnant with Imran’s child.

Well that was a shocker…i didn't see that coming – i bet Abi is pregnant. 🤝 @sallycarman1 @CharlieDemelo #Corrie — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) October 14, 2021

Knew it was Abi !! You know what’s going to happen here. Abi will become pregnant and it will be is it Kevin’s or imran and it will be imrans and him and toyah will want to adopt the child. #Corrie @sallycarman1 @CharlieDemelo @RealGeorgiaT — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 13, 2021

Abi will end up pregnant #Corrie — Nina Ballerina (@ThornhillNina) October 13, 2021

Is abi pregnant to imran 🤭#Corrie — Mick (@jonnopne21) October 6, 2021

