Coronation Street recasts Aadi Alahan as twin sister Asha finds herself in the middle of sexting plot

Coronation Street have recast Aadi Alahan as his twin sister Asha finds herself in the middle of a sexting plot.

Aadi will now be played by Adam Hussain, who is taking over the role from Zennon Ditchett.

Adam will first appear on screen from next week, Wednesday, April 15, alongside Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha.

Zennon has left the role of Aadi

Adam joins the show as the twins find themselves at the centre of a new and important storyline which shows the harm caused by 'sexting'.

What is Asha's new storyline?

After rekindling her relationship with Corey, Asha sends him some revealing video footage. But she is devastated when it gets sent to her friends and ends up online.

Asha finds herself in the middle of a sexting plot

Aadi tries his best to protect his sister but is powerless trying to stop the damage the video has done to Asha's reputation. Meanwhile Asha struggles to deal with what's happened.

What other shows has Adam Hussain been in?

Adam, has had roles in The Bay, Fertile Crescent and Ansentia.

About joining the show, he said: "I am excited to play the role of Aadi, putting my own twist on him as the character becomes involved in an important new storyline.

Adam reveals he was friends with Tanisha before joining the show

"I was already good friends with Tanisha Gorey, before coming to the Street, which hugely helps with portraying the bond of brother and sister."

He added: "Everyone at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me into their family and treating me as one of their own. I have always associated Coronation Street with togetherness which is so important at this time.

"Having already filmed the start of the story before we had to stop production I look forward to returning as part of the amazing team who bring entertainment and joy to the screens across the nation."

The soap also announced the news on their social media, sharing a video of Adam introducing himself to viewers.

Adam said: "Hi everyone, I'm Adam Hussain. I will be playing the role of Aadi Alahan. I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming and down to earth to work with.

"I truly feel part of a family. Speaking of family, I have always associated Coronation Street with togetherness and family time and watching it as one.

"I can't wait to get back to work. But in the meantime, let's all stay safe and I'll see you soon."

What happened to the actor who played Aadi before Adam?

Zennon has played Aadi since 2009. However he made the decision to leave the show at the end of last year in order to focus on his A-levels.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

