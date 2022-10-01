Coronation Street is having a cracking year – but we want more.

There are certain things that we need to see happen in Weatherfield before the year is out.

And here they are…

He might have only just killed Leo – but we need Stephen to kill again (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Reid kills again

It’s been a hot minute since Coronation Street had a serial killer around – but with Gary Windass being a bitter disappointment, it’s time for Stephen to take over.

He killed Leo – by bin no less – and now it’s time for his next steps – killing someone close to him to keep his secret.

At this point it’s probably going to be his ex-wife Gabrielle but he could surprise us.

Bosses have been at pains to insist that Audrey is in no danger – but what about Gail?

She was married to a serial killer – could she fall victim to her own brother?

Please give Summer something to do other than collapsing or moaning (Credit: ITV)

Summer gets cured

It doesn’t matter how fantastical that would be – viewers would buy into it just to stop them suffering from watching another collapse.

Yes, it’s all very important that soaps raise health issues – but must they do it in a way that makes most of want to slip into a diabetic coma just to escape it?

It doesn’t help that Summer is the most dreary character in Corrie’s history.

Please, end it now and let actress Harriet Bibby do something more than prat falls and moping.

It seems like Nina hasn’t had a storyline in months (Credit: ITV)

Give Nina a Coronation Street storyline

Actress Mollie Gallagher was nothing short of a revelation with the hate crime storyline that led to Seb Franklin’s death.

She more than proved herself as an actress – so it would be great if Coronation Street bosses could remember that and give her a major storyline.

It doesn’t even matter what it is at this point – just get her on screen and let her do her thing.

It’s marvellous to watch.

Who is behind the account digging for dirt on Hope’s family? (Credit: ITV)

We find out who Mad Dog is

Remember Mad Dog? The weird online person future serial killer Hope Stape was talking to…

They were very, very interested in Hope’s home life in a way that suggests they have a connection to her.

It could be her mad relative Jade returning, or even her long-thought dead killer dad.

Or it’s brief stepdad Phill determined to get revenge for losing his dream life with Hope’s mum Fiz?

Either way Coronation Street bosses need to tell us exactly who it is and what they are up to.

The truth about who killed Charlie and framed Stu must be revealed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Charlie Walters killer revealed

It’s not much to ask, is it, that a real killer is exposed?

Stu served decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit – and we need to know who really did it.

It’s not enough for Stu to get compensation and to have his name cleared – the truth must be exposed.

Even if that does mean his ex, or his daughter are forced to confess to what they did.

PC Spider must be exposed (Credit: ITV)

Spider is exposed on Coronation Street

The undercover copper is playing a dangerous game with Toyah Battersby.

She’s just got away with killing husband Imran Habeeb – with a little help from lover Spider – but she’s getting drawn into his murky world again.

Toyah is at risk of being radicalised into an eco terrorist and the only thing that could stop her is Spider being honest.

But will he be honest? Or will he be exposed and break Toyah’s heart all over again?

Roy absolutely must get Hayley’s coat back (Credit: ITV)

Roy gets Hayley’s coat back

It really is quite genuinely upsetting to think of Roy losing his last links to Hayley.

Especially when it involves her iconic red coat.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Now Evelyn’s stormed out of the charity shop – and Weatherfield – for good, it seems like he may never get it back.

But he simply must – it’s too important a relic to be lost.

