7 Coronation Street SPOILERS for next week

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Billy misses Paul’s 30th birthday party to look for Todd.

Meanwhile, Johnny returns from France and has to face up to his past, and Geoff’s starting to lose his power.

Here are seven spoilers from next week’s episodes. you won’t want to miss!

Coronation Street SPOILERS

1. Paul’s surprise party

It’s Gemma and Paul’s 30th birthday, and Paul is ready to celebrate.

But when Gemma refuses to go for a walk with him, he’s convinced her postnatal depression is back.

But what Paul doesn’t know is Gemma has organised a surprise party for him.

He’s thrilled when she presents him with a signed photo of PJ and Duncan.

As Ready to Rumble strikes up, Paul and Gemma show off their moves.

Paul’s upset when Billy misses the party because he was looking for Todd.

Billy assures him he has no romantic interest in Todd. Will this keep Paul happy?

2. Billy and Sean search for Todd

Sean desperately tries to look for clues on Todd on social media but his hunt is unsuccessful.

Sean tells Billy about his futile attempt to track down Todd. Billy reckons they’ve got no option but to go to the police.

They report Todd as a missing person.

3. A body is discovered

Sean confirms Todd is now officially on the missing persons’ list.

Sean and Billy meet up with people from the Finding People charity, who assure them they’ll do what they can to track down Todd.

Despite Billy’s apprehension, Sean trawls through the missing persons’ database.

He’s stunned to discover a man’s body has been found in a river. Is it Todd?

4. Johnny’s past catches up with him

Johnny returns home unexpectedly from France. But Jenny’s fuming that he left her to run the pub alone.

Johnny reassures his wife that he just needed time alone and it won’t happen again, but she is suspicious.

Scott tells Johnny that it is about time they had a proper chat and pulls him aside. Will Johnny’s past finally catch up with him?

5. Geoff loses his control

Alya gets a call from Yasmeen to say her heart operation was a success. She’s thrilled to hear her gran sounding like a new woman.

Alya enjoys goading Geoff about Yasmeen’s new lease of life. She tells him her gran is ready to fight to clear her name.

How will Geoff cope now his power is slipping?

6. Daniel’s huge mistake

When Nicky is too busy to see him, Daniel calls her friend, Cherry.

When Daniel talks about Bertie and Cherry looks bored, Daniel ends the call and goes to find Nicky.

He tracks Nicky down at the Bistro where she is with a business associate of Ray’s. Daniel offers to pay Nicky double if she will spend time with him.

7. Peter worries about Abi

Kevin goes off to work, leaving Abi resting on the sofa. But as she knocks back a slug, Peter walks in.

She stuffs the morphine down the side of the sofa insisting she didn’t take medication from the hospital. But as Peter leaves seemingly happy, Abi realises the morphine is gone.

She confronts Peter in the Rovers but what will he say?

Carla isn’t happy when she discovers Peter lied about spending time with Abi.

Peter admits that he’s been helping Abi with her addiction and Carla warns him against spending too much time with Abi.

She reminds him it wasn’t that long ago that Abi was in love with him. Is she right to worry?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.20pm on ITV.

