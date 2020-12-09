Salford Cathedral rang its bells for two minutes to mark Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary.

The ITV soap turns 60 today and to celebrate the milestone, the cathedral – located not far from the Corrie set – let its bells peal out at 11am today (Wednesday, December 9).

Salford Cathedral paid tribute to Coronation Street creator Tony Warren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Salford Cathedral’s tribute to Coronation Street creator Tony Warren

It also served as a tribute to the show’s creator, Salford-born Tony Warren, who died in 2016.

The Corrie Twitter page tweeted about the plans yesterday (Tuesday, December 8) to give fans a heads up.

God bless Tony Warren and his wonderfully creative mind. Thanks to him, we have the best show to this day.

The tweet read: “If you happen to be in Salford at 11am tomorrow morning, listen out for something very special.

“Salford Cathedral will ring out its bell for two minutes in memory of Salford-born Coronation Street creator, Tony Warren in celebration of our 60th Anniversary.”

It added, in a separate tweet: “Father Michael Jones will ring the bell himself – very fitting as he is a great grandchild of Archie Street, which was the inspiration for Coronation Street all those decades ago!”

What did Coronation Street fans say about the Salford Cathedral tribute?

Fans of the show gushed over the tribute.

One said: “Oh my goodness. Now that is something I wish I could hear. God bless Tony Warren and his wonderfully creative mind. Thanks to him, we have the best show to this day. Coronation Street. She’s had some very amazing Stars appear on her cobbles. Thank you. May those bells ring proud.”

Another tweeted: “What a fitting tribute to such a talented, well-observed man. His novels are some of my favorite books. A keen observer of people’s characters, especially Northerners.”

A third wrote: “What an incredible gesture. Just wonderful.”

Corrie’s 60th anniversary week to go out with a bang

It follows reports the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street will be going out with a bang.

The show’s executive producer, Iain Macleod, recently teased that the conclusion to the week-long celebration will be the “launchpad” to some truly explosive storylines.

Coronation Street creator Tony Warren died in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told The Sun: “We’ve been really careful that the 60th anniversary week lights the fuse on loads of new stuff.

“There’s one story in particular that I can’t really talk too much about.

“Towards the back of the week something massive happens that starts this avalanche of drama and catastrophe across the cobbles that I think the audience will be really surprised by.”

