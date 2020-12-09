The Coronation Street 60th anniversary episode tonight features a terrifying rooftop showdown between Yasmeen and Geoff but will one of them end up dead.

Weatherfield’s rooftops have always served as a symbol of the long-running show.

And tonight (Wednesday, December 9), they will be a fitting backdrop as Yasmeen Metcalfe faces off against her abusive husband.

During Monday evening’s episode of Coronation Street, millions of viewers breathed a sigh of relief to see a court find Yasmeen not guilty of attempting to murder her abuser.

Corrie’s Yasmeen finds herself stuck on a roof with evil Geoff – will one or both wind up dead? (Credit: ITV)

What happens in tonight’s Corrie 60th anniversary episode?

However, pictures released ahead of tonight’s instalment reveal that Yasmeen’s nightmare is, unfortunately, far from over.

The same can be said for her granddaughter, Alya Nazir, who is also involved in tonight’s drama.

Photos show the terrifying moment Yasmeen finds herself on the roof of her home, with nowhere to escape, as she flees evil Geoff Metcalfe.

Tonight, Geoff hands the keys to number six to Yasmeen so she can collect her things.

However, rather than leaving her alone to get her belongings, he brutally attacks Alya over at the bistro – and then rushes home.

The nightmare is far from over for Yasmeen Metcalfe (Credit: ITV)

Geoff Metcalfe sets fire to the house

In shocking scenes, Yasmeen’s abuser locks her in the house. What’s more, he sets fire to the living room and in a bid to escape, Yasmeen runs upstairs and gets out onto the roof of the house.

But there’s no chance for poor Yasmeen to escape Geoff, and what’s worse, no one can hear her crying for help because of all the protesters on the street.

Coronation Street continues tonight (Credit: ITV)

While Geoff approaches Yasmeen, Alya joins them up on the roof. Will she be in time to rescue her grandmother?

Viewers will also be wondering if police will have enough evidence to arrest Geoff, from their investigation into Yasmeen’s claims about him coercively controlling her.

Those tuning in tonight may get to see whether or not Geoff’s reign of terror will finally come to an end – with him dead on the cobbles?

– Coronation Street continues tonight (Wednesday, December 9) at 7.30pm on ITV

