Coronation Street: 6 forgotten plots that need concluding

There’s something strange happening on Coronation Street – with bizarre bouts of amnesia invading the plots.

In Weatherfield storylines usually get teased first, then burst onto screen and then reach a satisfying conclusion.

However for these plots, they appear to have been completely forgotten…

What’s happened to Debbie’s money troubles? (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s bankruptcy

Just two months ago Debbie Webster was on the verge of financial ruin.

She had not a pot to *cough* in, nor a window to chuck out of.

So terrified she was that she staged a fake burglary to raise some desperately needed cash – not that anyone seems to remember.

Now everything is apparently fine.

That was worth it for a storyline then, wasn’t it? At least it gave Ryan something to do for a week.

Last seen in the back of Peter Barlow’s taxi – where is Nicky now? (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Nicky in Coronation Street plots?

She won’t have been the first person to have a dodgy conversation with a taxi driver and immediately want to run away, but Nicky’s taking it a bit far.

One minute she was everywhere on the cobbles and the next she was gone.

A simple scene raging against the man in Peter Barlow’s cab and she was done.

No goodbyes, no intrigue, just gone. Where?

Peter’s case against Thorne

For a seemingly major storyline, Peter’s one-man crusade against evil surgeon Thorne came to nothing.

A few rows in the street and a car being smashed up and then nothing.

Is it done? Will Thorne return? Has Peter just given up?

Tell us, Corrie bosses!

Faye’s been forgotten (Credit: ITV)

Faye’s menopause and daughter Miley

Cast your mind back a few months and you’ll be inundated with Corrie memories of Faye having the most stereotypical menopause going.

Hot flashes, mood swings, you name it – and now it’s like nothing’s happened.

She cheated on Craig and disappeared. Huh?

And while we’re at it – do we think she could remember that she actually does have a child somewhere?

Coronation Street plots: Spider Nugent

One minute he’s an eco-warrior in his cardigan and oversized beanie, and the next he’s an undercover police officer.

He’s been leading our Toyah on – though he didn’t throw her under the bus with her murder confession – but he was all for having a life with her at one point.

But now he’s disappeared completely.

Is that it? Is he gone for another 20 years?

Hope’s mystery online pen pal

Who is Mad Dog? And why do we care?

Let’s be clear – Hope Stape is a future serial killer in the making. One day she’s going to run through Weatherfield like a knife through butter.

But at the moment she’s still a child – an amoral arsonist child – but a child nonetheless.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

And so she is in danger from whoever Mad Dog is in the Coronation Street plots.

However, they seem determined to groom their way into Hope’s life and get information on her family from her.

But who are they? And why has the show appeared to forget all about it?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.