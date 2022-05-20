Coronation Street nice guy Phill Whittaker is hiding a huge secret from girlfriend Fiz Stape. Is it dark and dangerous? Is Phill really all he’s cracked up to be?

After Fiz was left broken by Tyrone leaving her for Alina, Phill swept in and felt safe and warm and stable.

Phill might appear to be a perfect family man, but fans haven’t been too sure for a long time.

And now it’s clear he is hiding something with Phill’s big secret set to be revealed next week.

What is he hiding? The top 5 theories on Phill Whittaker right here.

Coronation Street Phill’s secret: The theories

Fans have theories about Phill (Credit: ITV)

1. Phill in Coronation Street is married

Read more: Coronation Street are bringing back lots of favourites in 2022?

Some fans are convinced Phill is either already married with kids or potentially has another girlfriend.

Tyrone did previously suspect Phill had another woman on the go, it was soon proven to be completely innocent.

Could Phill have a wife already, though? Fans think so.

Phill probably already got a wife and kids #Corrie — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) December 27, 2021

There’s definitely something dodgy going on… (Credit: ITV)

2. He’s a con man

Another popular theory is that Phill is a conman.

Fans are sure he’s “going to take Fiz for a ride”.

Fiz is investing in their new house, but is Phill going to take her money and run?

Who else thinks Perfect Phil is a conman? And who else is screaming at the telly… ‘ruby isn’t Fizz’s daughter’??? #Corrie — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) December 28, 2021

Is Phill a con artist? #Corrie — Mandy Amory (@LilMissMystic) December 27, 2021

And Phil is going to run off with that money 🙄 #Corrie — 🌙 L i n z ✨ (@linzi_spn) December 28, 2021

Hope is John Stape’s daughter – is Phill her uncle? (Credit: ITV)

3. Phill is another Stape

In 2019, viewers were introduced to Jade Rowan, Hope Stape’s home tutor.

Jade turned out to Hope’s older half-sister, the oldest daughter of John Stape.

Now fans suspect Phill could also be a secret Stape, maybe John’s brother!

What if Phil turns into another Stape #Corrie — Rachel A⚘ (@IkinRachel) December 28, 2021

I’m going to take a guess here about phill I think he knows John stape or he’s John stapes brother #Corrie — MIKE 🇺🇦 (@mikepriestley13) May 18, 2022

Is Phil gonna turn out to be John Stape’s brother and kill Fizz in revenge #Corrie — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) May 13, 2022

Fiz and Phill have been dating for months (Credit: ITV)

4. He’s a serial killer

Another theory which is worth noting is that Phill could be a criminal

Although there is no evidence, it is a soap and anything is possible in Soapland!

Does Fiz have a killer type?!

Phill has to plead his case to Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s big secret revealed

5. He’s going to sell her story

When Fiz confessed she hadn’t been honest about her past and her husband was serial killer John Stape, Phill said he already knew.

Of course he did – she kept his surname and is living on the same street.

But it begs the question, if Phill already knew, why didn’t he say anything?

Is he thinking of selling her story?

Phill trying to sell a story to the gazette maybe #Corrie — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) May 18, 2022

Phill is not to be trusted any further, Fizz. He’s probably selling her story #Corrie — Pam (@moore95_pamela) May 18, 2022

Do you think Phill is dodgy or do you think he could just be a nice guy? Let us know your theories.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.