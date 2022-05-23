Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, has opened up on a potential return for on-screen love interest Alina Pop.

Viewers of the soap were left stunned last year after Tyrone left Fiz Stape and his family to be with Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

However, their romance didn’t last and Alina moved back to Romania.

Alan Halsall has addressed a potential return for Alina Pop on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What happened between Tyrone and Alina?

Shortly after embarking on a romance, Alina fell pregnant with Tyrone’s baby.

Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage following a house fire started by his troublemaker stepdaughter Hope.

Alina’s heartbreak continued after it was revealed Tyrone still had feelings for ex Fiz – prompting Alina to move back to Romania.

But before she left, she revealed to Emma that she was pregnant again. Emma let it slip to Tyrone and he raced to stop Alina leaving.

She later confessed it was a false alarm – she wasn’t pregnant after all – and Tyrone returned to the cobbles.

But when Alina boarded her flight, she turned down a drink from the air hostess and cradled her belly – indicating she was really pregnant.

It’s now known whether Alina was pregnant before her departure (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall addresses a potential return to Coronation Street

Speaking at a recent press event, Alan opened up on the possibility of Alina returning to the cobbles.

He shared: “It’s a very clever thing that the writers did there, sending her off in that way. It of course leads into maybe a future storyline.

“But I think for right now, Tyrone’s thoughts are just all about Fiz, regardless of what comes knocking on his doorstep. It’s all about Fiz. But for me as an actor, it would be a great storyline.”

It of course leads into maybe a future storyline.

The soap star added: “Would it be too soon? Probably. Maybe that could be something a bit further down the line.”

Ruxandra, who played Alina, confirmed her departure from the soap in September last year.

At the time, she shared: “I worked with some of the finest people, who are not only extremely talented but very humble and caring.

“They made me feel welcome and a part of this beautiful family. TA EVERYONE!

“People up north are well nice. Thank you everyone for the good wishes! Lots of love to you all, tune in tomorrow.”

