Confused Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Caleb

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale, Caleb Miligan has been causing quite the stir amongst fans at the moment after a recent twist exposed him as Frank Tate’s son.

Caleb revealed to viewers his plot to take Home Farm from Kim, with his son Nicky Miligan helping him out.

However, now, confused Emmerdale fans are all asking the same question about Caleb. What exactly do they want to know?

Emmerdale's Nicky and Caleb are standing outside of Frank Tate's headstone
Caleb wants Home Farm back (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s on a quest to take Home Farm from Kim

Recently, Caleb revealed himself to be the son of Frank Tate. He also revealed that the Home Farm nanny, Nicky, is his son.

Caleb and Nicky have been teaming up to take back Home Farm from Kim, plotting to take both Gabby and Kim’s shares. Caleb has been putting pressure on Nicky to continue pretending to be in a relationship with Gabby even though he doesn’t want to.

Both Kim and Gabby are unaware that the pair are related, believing that Nicky is just the Home Farm nanny, with Caleb being an unrelated business associate of Kim’s.

Nicky and Caleb talk in the beer garden on Emmerdale
Where does Caleb actually live though? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Caleb housing situation

Caleb is often seen floating around in either Home Farm or over at Cain and Moira’s house. However, his own house hasn’t been shown.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left confused as they all wonder – where exactly does Caleb live? Is it with the Dingles or somewhere else?

One fan was really baffled and wondered: “Question to Emmerdale writers were the [bleep] does Caleb live?”

One viewer joked and replied: “Is it the cricket pavillion?,” whist another suggested “In the horse box on the stud farm lol.”

Another noticed that there has been a trend in the soap for mysterious characters, tweeting: “Faye, another ludicrous character, without any background and conning the village, matches Caleb who know one actually knows what he does or where he lives, and Nicky another mystery!”

A third fan wondered why Caleb is always at Kim’s house rather than his own, commenting: “Why is Caleb, a virtual stranger, always hanging out in Kim’s house? It’s bugging the [bleep] out of me.”

Caleb looks thoughtful as he talks to Leyla in the graveyard in Emmerdale
Does he even have a house? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Where does Caleb live?

Caleb is always seen spending time in other people’s houses rather than his own. In fact, he’s never been seen in a house of his own at all.

Is Caleb between houses, house hopping until he wins back Home Farm? Where exactly does Caleb live? Does he live in the village? We’re all desperate to know!

Later this week we’re set to find out as Chas asks him to move into the Woolpack. Caleb agrees, but is it really a good idea?

Emmerdale - Caleb and Nicky Start To Fall Apart

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

