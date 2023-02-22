In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday February 22, 2023), Cathy turned up at the B&B and had a go at Bob.

She was furious that he hadn’t invited her to the grand opening.

Now, Emmerdale fans are all asking the same question about Cathy after her violent outburst.

Cathy ruined Marlon’s cake (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy lashed out at Bob in the B&B

Last night, Cathy stormed into the B&B to have it out with Bob.

In front of Marlon, Naomi and Bernice, Cathy confronted her dad for not inviting her to the B&B’s grand opening despite paying Heath to work.

Bob tried to calm Cathy down and told her to stop shouting.

However, this only angered Cathy more, exclaiming that Bob didn’t care about her feelings.

She then said that she wouldn’t come to the grand opening even if Bob wanted her to.

She hoped that the event flopped.

As she rushed out of the B&B, she knocked the cake Marlon had made onto the floor.

She looked back, feeling humiliated, later seeking support from Bernice.

Fans have been left confused (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused about Cathy’s behaviour

Emmerdale fans have been left confused after seeing Cathy take her anger out on Bob again.

They’re questioning why Cathy always seems to be permanently angry when in reality she would probably only have PMS once a month.

One fan tweeted: “Cathy seems to have a period every week! I’m all for covering important topics but I’m tired of this one.”

Cathy seems to have a period every week! I'm all for covering important topics but I'm tired of this one #emmerdale — Enigma (@Carol44698330) February 22, 2023

Um, how many periods does Cathy have a month? I’m a bit confused here. #Emmerdale — St Mick (@macnamara60) February 21, 2023

Cathy’s pms lasting every single day of the month #emmerdale — Lynne (@Lynne1985) February 21, 2023

Another fan commented: “Uh, how many periods does Cathy have a month? I’m a bit confused here.”

A third Emmerdale viewer stated: “Cathy’s PMS lasting every single day of the month?”

Were you confused with Cathy’s behaviour?

Bernice has been trying to support Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Will Cathy get the support she needs?

At the moment, Cathy is currently on the pill for her heavy periods.

Bernice has been supporting her with her mood swings.

However, Cathy is starting to believe that the pill isn’t working for her.

Will Cathy be able to get the support she needs?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Were you left confused with Cathy’s behaviour? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!