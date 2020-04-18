Colson Smith 'looks insane' as he shows off results of weight loss regime in workout gear

Coronation Street fans have been blown away by soap actor Colson Smith and his impressive weight loss.

The 21-year-old Craig Tinker star has slimmed down over the past couple of months.

And it is clear from social media that he's keeping the weight off during the coronavirus lockdown.

Colson's Instagram and Twitter fans could not believe their eyes earlier today after he posted a new pic.

The image showed him giving two thumbs up as he took part in a virtual 5k run.

Dozens upon dozens of blown away fans hailed the TV fave for his "amazing" transformation.

It's all about keeping motivated.

Co-star Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs) told him: "You look insane."

"You're disappearing. Looking fab," commented one person on Insta.

"You look amazing, wish I had your will power," remarked another.

Colson Smith plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A third person wrote: "Omg well done Colson Smith what a transformation."

And a fourth joked: "You're going to waste away Colson Smith! Well done. I need your motivation."

Lost a stone and a half

It was reported last month that Colson dropped a stone and a half in 2019 following a holiday illness.

He told podcast listeners that he got food poisoning while enjoying a sunny break in Thailand.

However, it appears Colson's fitness regime is the reason for his sustained weight loss.

That includes training for a Sport Relief celebrity rowing race.

He told What's On TV: "Rowing is a way of keeping fit I've never thought of - it might be my new hobby!"

The actor has dropped some weight (Credit: Corrie YouTube)

Colson Smith's Corrie plot

Colson has also teased that his Corrie character could have a fitness-related storyline coming up, too.

He continued: "Fitness is something possibly plot-related that's going to become more apparent this year on Coronation Street for reasons I can't say!"

And earlier this week, Colson also told breakfast TV viewers he's keeping trim during the lockdown by sticking to his plan.

He told Lorraine Kelly he has nutritious food delivered to his home and is trying to exercise as much as possible.

"It's all about keeping motivated, trying to achieve something every day," Colson said.

He added: "I have my breakfasts and lunches delivered.

"In terms of the gym, I kept in touch with the gym I go to in Manchester as they are putting programs online.

"I've also done the odd Joe Wicks PE session."

Positive Colson continued: "It's making the most of the situation. Plenty of runs. Trying to do as much at home as possible."

