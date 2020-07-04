Colson Smith hailed as 'inspirational' as he shows off huge weight loss results

Soap star Colson Smith looks phenomenal as he poses in the grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

The Coronation Street star, 21, has lost an incredible amount of weight since lockdown began.

Taking to social media, he shared a joyful snap of him posing on a rock waterside.

He joked that this is just days before he gets a longed-for haircut - as hair salons are allowed to reopen from today.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the stunning photo with his some 157,000 followers.

He wrote: "T-minus five days till a hair cut for me. Keep staying safe."

Dressed in a black hoodie and matching trousers, he looks considerably slimmer than at the start of this year.

Colson urged his fans to stay safe

And his fans are certainly noticing the shocking difference as well.

Users rushed to congratulate Colson on his new look and all the hard work he's been putting in.

One even hailed him as inspirational: "You look great. Very inspirational."

Colson with Jack this year on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Another user posted: "I’ve been watching old school corrrie on YouTube and all I can say your weight journey is amazing."

And a third user wrote: "You look amazing. Wish I had your motivation x."

A fourth asked: "Amazing effort on weight loss. How did you do it?"

Colson has shared glimpses of his workout routines

Colson has played Coronation Street character Craig Tinker since 2011.

As Corrie filming halted during lockdown, he amped up his weight loss efforts.

And while he has shown glimpses into his intense workouts on Instagram - he has yet to fully divulge his weight loss secrets.

However, he let on earlier this year it was initially kicked off by a bout of food poisoning.

Colson Smith with his co-star Jack P. Shepherd in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Indulging in some dodgy shrimp on holiday, he ended up losing a stone and a half.

He said on his podcast Sofa Cinema Club: "I was in Ko Lanta. I was sat on the beach and the waiter came over and was like, 'What would you like?' And I said, 'I'll have the prawns to start please.'

"I had avoided seafood but I was sat on the beach and I was like, 'How can you not have seafood on the beach?'

"Well, anyway. I'm not doing that again. I've lost about a stone and a half."

