Colson Smith declares: ‘I’m not okay’ as he prepares for milestone weekend

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has declared on social media he’s ‘not okay’ as he prepares for a milestone weekend.

The Craig Tinker actor took to Instagram Stories to tell his 180k followers that he was struggling to cope ahead of the big day on Sunday.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith ‘not okay’

Colson Smith will celebrate his birthday this weekend and is turning 25. He shared an image of himself to Instagram Stories, as reported by Manchester Evening News, that said: “I turn 25 this weekend. I’m not okay with it.”

But Colson needn’t worry, the best is surely yet to come!

He’s had a brilliant year, running his first marathon after losing 10 stone. He is also smashing it as part of the Sofa Cinema Club trio with his Corrie colleagues Ben Price and Jack P Shepherd.

He’s also had the trip of a lifetime to New Zealand. And he has had some pretty big storylines as cobbles copper Craig.

In defence of Craig Tinker

Recently, however, Colson was forced to defend his character Craig after furious fan backlash. Craig has always been hugely popular with fans, but earlier this year, his behaviour with then-girlfriend Faye Windass saw fans turn on him.

Viewers watched back in May as Faye was asked to move to Slough with ex Jackson and their daughter Miley.

After Craig discovered the truth he was heartbroken. But his heartbreak soon turned cruel. Viewers will remember that Craig helped cover up that Faye accidentally caused a man’s death. He broke into a crime scene and destroyed evidence linking her to the death.

Craig told her: “You’d have got ten years minimum.” And then he turned nasty, telling her: “I feel like going down to the station right now and telling them everything. And yeah, I’d go down as well but what does it matter because if you go off with him, my life’s already over.”

A clearly terrified Faye was forced to stay, and Colson took to Instagram to defend Craig: “As TINKS shows a slightly more evil side tonight it’s always good to remember he’s a big softie really…” He ominously added: “Or is he?”

Craig eventually saw how unhappy Faye was and allowed her to go and live with Jackson and Miley. The lad has since been mending his broken heart by throwing himself into his important police work.

