All the clues Ravi is the EastEnders Christmas death victim after last night’s explosive cliffhanger

Denise found out the truth that Ravi killed Ranveer after stealing Suki’s old laptop in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, September 13).

With Denise being one of The Six and being desperate to get Ravi away from Chelsea, things aren’t looking too good for him.

Here are all the clues that Ravi is the Christmas death victim after last night’s explosive cliff hanger.

Denise is wearing green, but what does this mean? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Ravi clue 1. Green with envy

In The Six trailer and in the flashforward scenes, Denise could be seen wearing the colour green.

As green has links to envy, it could suggest that Denise is so full of envy that she kills someone.

Currently, Denise has been desperate to get Ravi away from her daughter, Chelsea. But, could this be because she’s jealous that she’s not with him herself?

DENISE FOX: THE SIX (a thread)

okay so yesterday, i figured out why she is wearing green. it links to the phrase “green with envy” and i didn’t initially understand why denise would be envious but yesterday and todays episode tells me exactly why #EastEnders (1/10) pic.twitter.com/bkS6ubUNq4 — denise fox + suki panesar apologist (@ravisredeluxbar) September 13, 2023

On Twitter one fan wrote: “Okay so yesterday, I figured out why she is wearing green. It links to the phrase “green with envy” and I didn’t initially understand why Denise would be envious but yesterday and today’s episode tells me exactly why.”

But, could Denise be so envious of Chelsea and Ravi’s relationship that she’d kill him?

The bottles do look similar (Credit: BBC)

2. The bottle

This week, Chelsea and Ravi celebrated moving in together whilst Denise reeled in shock.

Ravi then put a bottle on the table to mark the occasion but was sent back to the bar by Chelsea so that she could explain things to Denise.

This bottle was very similar to the one seen in the flashforward – the broken bottle that Denise just so happened to be clutching.

#EastEnders going back to yesterdays episode, we see ravi place a bottle on the table, a very clever clue inserted by eastenders as in the flash forward, we see denise holding a broken bottle. could ravi be the body? or is this to throw us off? (6/10) pic.twitter.com/Q6JWYQAhMj — denise fox + suki panesar apologist (@ravisredeluxbar) September 13, 2023

One fan commented: “Going back to yesterday’s episode, we see Ravi place a bottle on the table, a very clever clue inserted by Eastenders as in the flash forward we see Denise holding a broken bottle. Could Ravi be the body? Or is this to throw us off?”

But, could this be a hint that Denise will kill Ravi with the broken bottle?

Denise knows that Ravi killed Ranveer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Ravi clue 3. Denise knows the truth

Last night, Denise stole Suki’s old laptop and got Ricky to get into it for her.

She then watched a video on it and realised that Ravi was the one to kill Ranveer.

Ravi then walked into her house and confronted her as she watched the video, but will Denise let him get away with murder?

DENISE KNOWS RAVI KILLED RANVEER, AND RAVI KNOWS THAT SHE KNOWS!!! 😱😱😱 What a doof doof!!! And she's gonna tell Suki! Ravi better watch out, with both Denise & Suki on the warpath! His days are numbered… #EastEnders #SukiPanesar #BalvinderSopal pic.twitter.com/atxP8P49eL — Sarah Dee (@SukeveForever) September 13, 2023

An EastEnders viewer said: “DENISE KNOWS RAVI KILLED RANVEER, AND RAVI KNOWS THAT SHE KNOWS!!! What a doof doof!!! And she’s gonna tell Suki! Ravi better watch out, with both Denise and Suki on the warpath! His days are numbered…”

But, could Denise finish Ravi off now that she’s found out the truth about Ravi and Ranveer?

Four of The Six have links to Ravi (Credit: BBC)

4. Ravi’s connected to four of The Six

Ravi’s not only connected to Denise. He’s connected to four of The Six meaning that, as it stands at the moment, four of the women could want him dead.

Someone on Twitter detailed: “Ravi is now connected to four of The Six. • Denise: Had a fling and is dating her daughter • Suki: Killed Ranveer and made Suki believe it was her, resulting in Kheerat taking the fall • Stacey: was with Kheerat • Sharon: Ravi threatened her and Keanu.”

Ravi is now connected to four of The Six. • Denise: Had a fling and is dating her daughter • Suki: Killed Ranveer and made Suki believe it was her, resulting in Kheerat taking the fall • Stacey: was with Kheerat • Sharon: Ravi threatened her and Keanu. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jSkCzvGzFp — HouseOfEnders (@HouseOfEnders) September 13, 2023

But, could Denise, Stacey, Suki or Sharon finish Ravi off? And how do the remaining two, Linda and Kathy, fit in?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Ravi be the Christmas death victim? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!