Molly Hardcastle in Coronation Street was a nurse at the medical centre back in 2000.

She stayed on the Street for two years, getting to know Kevin Webster very well!

So what was her story?

Molly worked in the medical centre (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Molly Hardcastle in Coronation Street

Back in 2000, Molly was working hard at the medical centre, and generally keeping herself to herself.

She was having some car trouble so she took her motor to Kevin Webster, who sorted it out and sent the bill.

But Molly didn’t pay.

Being a kindly soul, Kev didn’t push too hard until things got tricky for him.

Kev helps Molly

It was the anniversary of the deaths of Kevin’s wife Alison, and their baby son Jake, and not surprisingly poor Mr Webster was feeling low.

To distract himself, he decided to do the garage books – and discovered he was a bit low on funds thanks to Molly’s unpaid bill.

So he went round to her house to get what he was owed.

And to his shock and surprise, Kevin discovered Molly drunk and in despair.

She was planning to take her own life because she was in thousands of pounds of debt.

Kevin dropped in on Molly and found her planning to take her own life (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened next?

Kevin woke up the next day on Molly’s sofa, having stayed all night and talked her out of killing herself.

Molly was so grateful she bought him a present to say thank you.

Kevin Webster and Molly Hardcastle’s romance

The pair became close and eventually, they became romantically involved – but it took a while.

It was clear Kevin was still smitten with ex-wife Sally and he was struggling to get over her.

When she started seeing his mate Martin Platt, Kev wasn’t happy. He got drunk and made a pass at Molly but she knocked him back.

But they stayed friends and when Molly was burgled and didn’t feel safe in her flat, Kev invited her to move in – and they were soon in a relationship.

The beginning of the end

But Kevin still loved Sally deep down. She was trying to keep her hardware store afloat but her money troubles were causing her grief.

Kevin had been saving up for a romantic holiday for himself and Molly, but he gave the money to Sal instead.

Molly wasn’t impressed with being so low on Kev’s priorities and decided it was time for her to move on.

Molly was fed up with seeing Kevin spend all his time with Sally (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Molly Hardcastle?

Molly was played by actress Jacqueline Kington. She’d already had roles in EastEnders and Casualty before she joined Corrie.

Since leaving the cobbles she’s appeared in The Bill, Holby City, Waterloo Road and Doctors but it seems she’s no longer acting.

