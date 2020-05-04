Classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale coming to ITV Hub

Classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale are coming to ITV Hub viewers.

Viewers will be treated to classic episodes of their favourite soap operas from today after bosses decided to add them to the streaming service.

Bet Lynch will be seen in the classic eps (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Soap fans will be able to take a trip down memory lane and a chance to relive some of soapland’s most iconic characters.

The likes of Bet Lynch and Mike Baldwin will be taking centre stage once again.

Corrie is going back 25 years to July 1995, reviving memorable Weatherfield residents such as Bet Lynch and Alec Gilroy.

The Kabin's Mavis Wilton (Thelma Barlow), Raquel Wolstenhulme (Sarah Lancashire) and Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs) will also be seen again.

Emmerdale meanwhile flashes back over two decades to December 1995 to when the Tate family ruled the village - and were at war with themselves.

The episodes will begin just ahead of villainous Chris Tate’s (Peter Amory) wedding to Rachel (Glenda McKay).

They will be in the midst of the legendary Kim Tate’s (Claire King) affair with Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey).

These episodes will continue to air on weekdays on ITV3.

A new collection of the best episodes from the Coronation Street and Emmerdale archives will launch on BritBox on 14th May.

When will Corrie and Emmerdale go off air?

It comes after it was revealed Emmerdale will go off air in May.

Corrie will end in June - unless production resumes.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Festival, ITV boss Kevin Lygo confirmed the news.

The Rovers could be out of use for months (Credit: ITV)

He added there are plans being put in place so they could start filming in some shape or form once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

It's likely older cast members won't return to set for some time.

Kevin said: "I don’t want Ken Barlow to get sick."

When the soaps are running normally there are six episodes a week. It's not known when the shows will be able to get back to full capacity.

Fans were preparing themselves for bad news as Corrie actor Andy Whyment had already warned he didn't think there would be episodes past early summer.

