Emmerdale star Claire King reveals the heartbreaking reason she never had children

Emmerdale star Claire King has revealed the heartbreaking reason she never had children.

The Kim Tate actress, 60, has two stepdaughters with her partner but never had any of her own.

Emmerdale star Claire King opens up on children

Now, she has revealed the true reason.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Claire said: “Fate, really. My ex didn’t want children as he already had one.

“And by the time we split up, I was just on the verge of missing that window. But then I started getting ill and had to have a hysterectomy, so I just accepted it wasn’t meant to be for me.”

Despite this, Claire has filled her life with joy in other ways.

Instead, the soap star spends her time with her beloved animals and going on holiday.

She also revealed she relishes her role as a stepmother.

“My ex-husband Pete had a son, so luckily I’d already had the experience of toddler to teenager,” she went on.

“So when my current partner arrived in my life and I gained two teenagers, I was already well prepared. I like to think I was there for them through a few of their growing years.”

Claire on Emmerdale

The actress has played Kim Tate in the ITV soap since 1989 on and off.

Viewers watched last year as Kim’s son Jamie faked his own death to escape her clutches.

However, Claire recently teased that Kim would soon discoverer the secret in explosive scenes.

