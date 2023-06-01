Clair Norris looks worlds away from Bernadette Taylor in holiday snap

EastEnders actress Clair Norris has taken to Instagram to share some holiday snaps of herself, smiling in the sun abroad.

In her photos, Clair looks worlds away from her EastEnders character, Bernadette Taylor.

In real life, Clair looks all glam, loving spending some time away with her girl friends.

Clair is loving life (Credit: BBC)

Clair Norris wows in holiday snaps

EastEnders fans are used to seeing Bernie Taylor sporting a makeup free, messy bun or ponytail look. However, in real life, actress Clair couldn’t be more different.

She took to Instagram this week to share some photos of herself posing in the sun on a girls holiday abroad (Tuesday May 30, 2023).

In the social media photos, Clair could be seen sporting a pink dress, wearing her hair down with makeup on her face.

She was smiling on a balcony, with the sun beaming down on her. She captioned the post: “Golden Hour To Sunset,” adding a sunset emoji afterwards.

The post comes after Clair shared two photos of her and her group of friends together, writing: “Girls holiday made it out the group chat.”

They were all dolled up in holiday clothes, all laughing together and loving life – how fun!

Fans can’t get over Clair’s appearance (Credit: BBC)

Clair Norris fans rush to compliment her on appearance

Fans can’t get over how different Clair looks to her soap character Bernadette Taylor and have rushed to compliment her on her stunning appearance.

One follower complimented the actress on her look, writing: “Absolutely gorgeous, such a natural beauty.”

Another added: “You look beautiful, that colour really suits you,” followed by a heart eye emoji.

Clair Norris’ on-screen soap mum Lorraine Stanley typed: “Stunning!!!!”

A fourth person wrote: “Wow Clair you look gorgeous and I love your dress. Enjoy your holiday.”

Finally, another one of Clair’s fans stated: “Beautiful just beautiful young lady.”

