Clair Norris took a break from filming EastEnders recently to film a Panorama special: Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger?, which airs tonight (Wednesday, April 20).

The actress, who plays Bernadette in the Walford-set soap, is keen to break down stereotypes surrounding weight.

But who is Clair Norris? How old is she? And who is she dating?

Bernadette has recently returned to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

Who does Clair Norris play in EastEnders? Is she still in the soap?

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Taylor arrived in Walford with the rest of her loud, loveable family in 2017.

The youngest daughter of Karen Taylor, we have never met Bernie’s dad.

She has two older brothers: Keanu and Keegan, and an older sister, Chantelle, who was tragically murdered in 2020.

Bernie also has two younger brothers, Chatham and Riley and a sort-of stepsister, Bailey.

Her first major storyline was a teen pregnancy.

It ended in heartbreak when she gave birth to a stillborn daughter, who she named Belle.

Bernie came through the tragedy and found friendship with Tiffany Butcher. Bernadette realised she was gay and came out to mum Karen on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Recently Bernie agreed to become a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway. However, after getting pregnant she worried Rainie might become addicted to drugs and left Walford to clear her head and decide whether to keep the baby or not.

She returned last month and gave birth to a little boy.

Despite her reservations after finding out Stuart had cancer and wasn’t receiving treatment, Bernie eventually gave them the baby.

However, she is struggling with giving up her child and is throwing herself into organising the Panesar workers in a strike against their unfavourable contracts.

Clair has fronted a documentary on obesity (Credit: BBC)

What is Clair’s Panorama documentary about?

During her break from the Square recently, Clair filmed a Panorama documentary about obesity.

She announced the news on her Instagram and called the show a “personal” “journey” for her.

Clair wrote: “COMING SOON!!!

“Over the last four months I have been working with BBC Panorama, documenting and reporting on a topic that relates to me and I’m sure a lot of you will have your own opinions.

“This has been a chance to show ME! No character and no acting. I have been on a journey, meeting new people, going back to my childhood and sharing my own personal experiences which most of the time I have kept to myself.”

In addition, she shared: “I can’t wait for everyone to see this project, but it’s important for me to say… please always be kind.

“BBC Panorama – Obesity: Who Cares if I’m Bigger?”

In the show Clair will look at the government strategy to help the nation lose weight and see if it is working.

She meets teenagers on a weight management scheme and a football team in Norfolk, as well as an exercise class for plus-size women.

Clair will also ask if it is possible to be overweight and stay healthy, and also look at why some people find it so hard to lose weight.

The Panorama special airs on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday, April 20.

Clair looks totally different to downtrodden Bernadette Taylor in real life (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

How old is Clair Norris?

Clair was born on December 30, 1997.

This makes her 24 years old.

Her EastEnders character Bernadette is just 19 years old, making Clair five years older than her alter ego.

Read more: Clair Norris supported by EastEnders co-stars as she announces documentary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris)

Is Clair Norris married?

Clair is in a relationship with Lewis Wood.

The couple met on Monday April 2, 2018. Clair revealed the date in a sweet Twitter post.

They have been dating for four years and in the same post, Clair referenced they were planning to move in together in 2021.

✨ Everything Happens For A Reason ✨ pic.twitter.com/5iMKnCIwek — Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris_) December 31, 2020

Although Clair shares lots of pictures of the pair on social media, she keeps details of their life fairly private.

Back in August 2020, the actress shared a series of snaps as the couple enjoyed a romantic night.

She posted two dusk photos posing besides London Bridge.

Captioning the photos, she said: “Anywhere with you is my favourite place.”

The couple have also enjoyed a series of special holidays, including Copenhagen, Cyprus and Paris.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.