Christmas in Emmerdale is shaping up to be a cracker! With the dust having barely settled since the dramatic events of the 50th anniversary month, things are already beginning to ramp up again ready for the festive season.

Here’s our round-up of what we think Santa could be bringing to the residents of Emmerdale this Christmas.

Christmas in Emmerdale

Cain has taken the blame for Kyle’s crimes (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Kyle

Cain Dingle is facing life in prison for killing Al Chapman, but what we all know (and actually what an increasing number of Emmerdale residents know) is that Cain didn’t pull the trigger – his son Kyle did.

Kyle’s mum Amy has taken her boy and fled, Moira’s gone after them – and it’s all a huge mess.

We can’t see any way out of this for Cain right now, but this is Soapland and anything can happen – and it usually does, right around Christmas time!

Kerry’s struggling to cope after Al’s death (Credit: ITV)

A departure for Kerry

Kerry Wyatt’s in a big mess. She’s lost her fiancé Al, daughter Amy and grandson Kyle have scarpered, and she’s revealed that pregnant teenager Chloe Harris is really her daughter. Everything’s falling apart.

Actress Laura Norton, who plays Kerry, is on maternity leave, having given birth to her second child – a daughter called Ronnie – last month. So that means Kerry won’t be on screen much longer.

How will she depart the village?

Could she uncover the truth about Al’s affair with Chas Dingle? And if she does – what will she do about it?

Chas is in a right old state trying to grieve for Al in secret (Credit: ITV)

Chas found out?

Speaking of Chas, she’s still in the depths of gloom after Al’s death, as well as the death of her mum Faith, as well as Liv.

Chas is secretly grieving her lover and things are getting tricky. We reckon it’s only a matter of time before someone slips up and reveals all.

It could be Cain, who knows the truth and who’s behind bars because of it. Or it could be Belle, who caught Chas and Al together. Or it could be Chas herself.

But whatever happens, it’s going to drop a huge bomb in the middle of the Dingle family – and we’re not sure Chas is going to be able to stick around to make things better.

Could she be leaving Emmerdale, too? Perhaps we should be expecting a festive farewell for Chas?

Mack and Chloe don’t want anyone to discover their secret (Credit: ITV)

Baby bombshell?

Chloe Harris is pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd‘s baby and so far the only person who knows the truth is Kerry Wyatt – and Mack, of course.

Neither Mack nor Chloe want the truth to be revealed, but it’s not going to be long before Chloe’s pregnancy is obvious, and then surely it’s just a matter of time until the secret comes out?

And just how will Charity Dingle react if – when – she discovers her bloke has knocked up someone else?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

