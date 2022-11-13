Christmas in EastEnders is never less than dramatic! The Walford residents always serve up a good helping of births, weddings, deaths, secrets and even murder alongside their Christmas turkey.

The big day, is just a few weeks away now and that means we can start thinking about what might be happening in EastEnders this festive season.

Here’s our round-up of what could be on the Christmas cards for the people of Albert Square.

Ho, ho, ho!

Mick and Janine have set a date but will it end in disaster? (Credit: BBC)

Double tragedy for Mick and Janine?

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher are most definitely not a match made in heaven. But they’ve got a baby on the way now, and Janine’s just happy to be back in The Vic where she feels she belongs. So Mick’s busy pushing away his feelings for ex-wife Linda and pasting on a smile.

But Janine’s scheming is bound to catch up with her eventually, right?

We know that both Danny Dyer, who plays Mick, and Charlie Brooks, AKA Janine, are leaving EastEnders very soon. And we reckon that means a dramatic end to this love triangle.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw told Inside Soap magazine that it’s a “tragic love story” and the cast have been spotted filming exciting scenes involving Mick, Linda, Janine and a terrifying cliff-top car crash.

Will Mick and Janine both die? Or will Janine emerge from the drama unscathed, just as she’s done before?

Could Jay Brown and Lola Pearce tie the knot in a tragic Christmas wedding? (Credit: BBC)

Christmas in EastEnders: Wedding bells for Lola and Jay?

Young mum Lola Pearce is facing the fight of her life after her unsuccessful brain surgery.

Things look bleak for Lola, as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and tries to make the most of the time she’s got left.

But there is a glimmer of light among all the darkness, because fans are convinced that Lola and Jay will tie the knot in a tragic Christmas wedding.

Reports in The Sun recently seemed to confirm the fans’ hopes for the pair to make their rekindled romance official before it’s too late.

And soap queen Patsy Kensit has been cast as Lola’s mum, Emma.

It could be a sad Christmas on Albert Square for the cute couple.

Alfie’s doing his best to win Kat’s heart but she’s resisting his charms – for now (Credit: BBC)

Honey-Moon?

Alfie Moon returned to Walford on the day of ex-wife Kat Slater’s wedding to Phil Mitchell.

Alfie wanted to persuade Kat that he was the one for her.

Although he didn’t succeed in talking Kat out of marrying Phil, he did manage to cause enough chaos that the wedding didn’t happen.

Now Phil’s off doing Phil stuff, and Alfie’s doing his dad-of-the-year act hoping to win Kat’s heart.

Kat and Alfie got married at Christmas, back in 2003. Will the memories of that day rekindle some romance?

But what will happen when Phil returns? Will there be a showdown for Kat’s affections? Could the men fight it out in the streets of Walford? And who will win?

Sid Owen, is coming back to Albert Square as Ricky Butcher (Credit: BBC)

Ricky’s return

Ricky Butcher hasn’t been seen in Walford for a good few years but he’s on his way back to Albert Square. And with sister Janine and ex-wife Sam Mitchell back already, it seems Ricky could be walking into drama.

Which is just the way we like it!

Series producer Chris Clenshaw has said that Ricky’s return is tied up with Janine’s story. And with Sam having been getting in all sorts of trouble since she arrived back in Walford we’re convinced Ricky could also find himself clearing up more than just Janine’s mess!

But will there be Christmas romance between the ex-husband and wife?

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.