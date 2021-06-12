Chris Fountain has revealed a dramatic new look for his hair as he had dinner with celeb pals.

The former Coronation Street star showed off his longer ‘do as he celebrated with soap fave Ryan Thomas. Ryan turned 37 earlier this week.

But despite having new locks, Chris was less keen on giving another new experience a go – eating oysters.

Chris Fountain showed off his new hair… a bit Beckham, anyone? (Credit: Instagram)

How did fans get to see Chris Fountain’s new hair?

Chris joined Ryan, his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and their baby Roman for the get together.

The group were sitting outside at a restaurant and enjoying their celebrations.

In contrast to his shorter cut that fans were familiar with during his stints on Corrie and Hollyoaks, Chris’ hair looked much longer.

Indeed, his mop was so lengthy he even had it swept behind his ears.

Chris gets teased

During the short clip shared by Ryan, it was clear that Chris was coming in for a bit of teasing.

However, the friendly banter wasn’t due to his mate taking the mick out of his hair.

Don’t bring that near me!

It was because Chris was so reluctant to give shellfish a taste – particularly as he’d never tried oysters before.

What did Ryan say to Chris?

Chris was not keen on trying out any of the plate of oysters on the table in front of them.

Refusing them, Chris winced: “I don’t like oysters. I’ve tried mussels. They look horrific and cold.”

“You’ve never tried oysters?” Ryan spluttered incredulously.

Chris put up quite the fuss but eventually relented and gave oysters a try (Credit: Instagram)

He continued: “How can you not like something you’ve never tried?”

Ryan eventually managed to persuade Chris to pop one in his mouth.

But Chris still protested several times before eventually relenting.

“Don’t bring that near me!” he insisted, waving off Ryan as he pushed one in Chris’ direction.

Ryan walked from London to Manchester as part of his charity efforts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris was fired from Coronation Street in 2013 after videos showing him rapping lyrics concerning rape were posted online.

He was recently snapped supporting Ryan during his attempt to run 10 marathons in 10 days in support of suicide prevention charity CALM.

