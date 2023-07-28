Emmerdale star Chris Bisson cut out over Emmerdale background with logo comp image
Emmerdale star Chris Bisson teases real-life wedding details to fiancée Rowena

"You don't want a soap wedding in real life, do you?"

By Joel Harley

Emmerdale star Chris Bisson has teased details of his real-life wedding to fiancée Rowena Finn, following last night’s episode of the soap. Scenes in the episode saw Chris’s character, Jai, marry partner Laurel in a loving ceremony.

But Chris’s interview came in the aftermath of on-screen dad Rishi Sharma’s shock death. Rishi was revealed to have died while Jai and Laurel were tying the knot.

Just as Jai readied himself to make things right with Rishi, the soap revealed that Rishi had died. With the fallout still to be felt, stars Chris Bisson and Bhasker Patel appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the storyline.

Emmerdale stars Chris Bisson and Bhasker Patel appear on Lorraine
Chris and Bhasker were on Lorraine this morning (Credit: ITV)

Chris Bisson teases details of his own wedding following Rishi aftermath

Speaking of Rishi’s death, Chris – who plays Jai on the soap – discussed how the storyline had impacted his own upcoming wedding.

“Obviously you don’t want a soap wedding in real life do you? Because it always goes wrong,” Chris joked.

Chris, 47, is engaged to partner Rowena Finn. The pair, who now have two children together, began a relationship in 2006.

Chris popped the question on their 10-year anniversary, but they have yet to be married. Chris’s character Jai, meanwhile, tied the knot last night.

Rishi dead on Emmerdale
Jai’s dad, Rishi died in last night’s episode of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Bhasker Patel addresses his exit from the soap

During the interview, Bhasker – who plays Rishi – discussed the circumstances which led to his exit from the soap. He revealed that it had been the showrunners’ decision to kill off Rishi.

“Getting a job like this was like a godsend. Then when the producer rang me and said: ‘I need to talk to you… we’re killing him off because we want a big story and it’s going to be a big surprise’,” Bhasker told stand-in host Christine Lampard.

He continued: “But because during my 12 years at ITV they let me do quite a lot of other work, so I felt also part of ITV, part of Rishi, but at the same time I did a lot of work in London as well, so when the producer said ‘we’re going to kill you off’ I was like ‘Okay, that part of my life with this guy is over and I’m going to move on.'”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

