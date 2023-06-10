Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shared a gorgeous video of her holidays with co-star Jeff Hordley and their families. Charley and Jeff played father and daughter on the soap, as Debbie and Cain Dingle.

Charley left the soap for good in 2021, reportedly following escalating tension between the show bosses and her husband, Matthew Wolfenden (who plays David Metcalfe). However, she remains good friends with her former screen dad, Jeff Hordley.

Jeff and Charley played father and daughter Cain and Debbie on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Charley Webb shares gorgeous video of her holidays with screen dad Jeff Hordley

In a video shared to Charley’s Instagram account, the actress described an idyllic weekend with family and friends. This video showed the families enjoying the sunshine by a gorgeous river (as they pumped up inflatable boats), barbequing in a sunny field, and enjoying country walks together.

In the caption which accompanied the video, Charley wrote: “The most beautiful weekend with the best of friends. We’ve all been staying Low Gillerthwaite for a while and it’s just the most tranquil, serene place. Perfect for a big group that just want to be outdoors, explore nature and be together. We’ve already booked our next two trips. Love love love.”

Low Gillerthwaite Field Centre is a remote valley in Ennerdale (not to be confused with Emmerdale), within the Lake District.

Charley Webb shares update on mum’s Alzheimer’s health battle

Charley’s much-needed break comes the same week as she shared an update on her mother’s ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. Appearing on This Morning on Friday (June 9th), Charley opened up about her mum’s struggle with the condition.

Speaking to hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, Charley said: “That was traumatic, trying to get the diagnosis is actually a long process. It’s difficult, it’s hard, it was stressful. She had a big personality, she was much wilder than me. She would stay up until four in the morning with my friends, so seeing that decline was awful,” she revealed.

Charley appeared on This Morning this week to talk about her mum’s Alzheimer’s battle (Credit: ITV)

She went on to describe the toll Alzheimer’s has taken on her mother: “That’s the hardest thing, because you grieve for the person they were. She’s like a little girl now and it’s taken me a long time to be able to talk about it, it’s such a personal and big thing but it feels like now is the right time.”

Charley continued: “There was no support, no help, it was shocking actually, and for me and my siblings it has been eight years of hell.” She then went on to reveal her mum is now in a care home. She said: “She’s now gone into a home and it was the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”

