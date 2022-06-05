Emmerdale star Charley Webb ‘so proud’ as son Buster makes his acting debut

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has opened up about how proud she is that her eldest son Buster is following in her footsteps.

The Debbie Dingle actress has told how she was a bag of nerves before Buster appeared in a show this weekend.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has gushed with pride over son Buster (Credit: Instagram)

Posting a picture of her with her son, Charley wrote: “Buster’s been in rehearsals all week for a show this weekend.

“I could barely breathe. I was so nervous but he was amazing. Beyond proud.

“Everyone was coming up to me at the end of the show to say how amazing he was.

“But more than that, the people that worked backstage were so complimentary on his manners and kindness. Proud to be his mama.”

The news comes after Charley herself returned to her day job after quitting the soap.

Announcing she had landed two new parts, she shared a backstage selfie on her Instagram account.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb lands new role

She captioned the post: “Costume fitting for my new job. I’m excited for the next two projects I’m filming over the summer and to get back on screen.”

Her friends were quick to comment on the post.

Actress Michelle Keegan wrote: “Yaaaaay! Go on girl.”

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale, commented: “So exciting.”

Charley’s brother, Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, added: “Yes babe.”

Charley will play a police woman in The Long Shadow.

Charley quit her Emmerdale role as Debbie Dingle last year (Credit: ITV)

It is an ITV drama retelling the heinous crimes of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, and the subsequent police manhunt to find him.

Charley quit Emmerdale after playing Debbie Dingle for 19 years.

The reports came after Charley’s husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in the soap, was allegedly involved in a racism row on set.

Charley has three children with Matthew – sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

A source told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back. The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

