Charley Webb in first acting role since Emmerdale tomorrow in Better on BBC One

Actress Charley Webb has broken her silence about her returning to acting after quitting Emmerdale.

The Debbie Dingle star has spoken about her first role since leaving the high-profile gig.

Charley Webb shared a look at her new acting job (Credit: Instagram)

She will appear in BBC cop thriller Better as it kicks off tomorrow night.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Charley said: “Loved doing this. Better tomorrow at 9pm.”

It will mark her first time acting on screen since quitting the soap in 2021.

The actress joined Emmerdale in 2002 aged just 14.

Speaking of quitting the soap, she said: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace 2 years ago. I went back at the end of last year for 10 weeks to complete a storyline.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb stars in new drama

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

A source previously told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back. The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

They added: “Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future.:

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said there are “no plans for Debbie Dingle to return” to the soap.

Charley Webb played Debbie Dingle on Emmerdale until 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Charlie recently suffered a blow after being forced to close down her business.

The actress launched Nordi Babi, back in 2020 just before she decided to leave the ITV soap.

It produces and sells variety of Scandinavian-inspired children’s toys.

However, Charley was devastated to announce that she’s been forced to close down her business.

She wrote: “We’re closing. We’ve loved this journey so much but we just don’t have the time to run it the way we want.”

The Emmerdale star added: “There’s a 40% closing down sale. Thank you for your support, it’s been the most amazing journey with you all.”

