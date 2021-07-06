Charley Webb is set to disappoint Emmerdale fans by not returning to the soap.

The 33-year-old mum-of-three plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV drama, but now reports claim that Charley will not return to the role any time soon.

The news comes after fans hoped she would make a comeback.

Charley isn’t coming back any time soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Charley Webb last appear in Emmerdale?

Charley has played Debbie in the soap since 2002, but took time off in 2019 to have her third child.

However, she returned for a 10-week stint early in 2021 to feature in an explosive storyline involving Debbie and Al Chapman.

And this appearance seemed to suggest Charley would once again come back to the soap.

However, a source told The Sun newspaper that, sadly, this isn’t the case.

Charley made a brief return earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What did the source say about Charley and an Emmerdale return?

The source said: “There are no current plans for Charley to return as Debbie at this time.

“However the door is always open for her.

“Debbie’s daughter and her family are in the village so it’s definitely not a permanent goodbye.”

This is sad news for Charley and Debbie’s fans.

Matthew said confirmed Charley wouldn’t be coming back any time soon (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Charley coming back to Emmerdale?

Husband and Emmerdale co-star, Matthew Wolfenden, also revealed that Covid restrictions have made filming tough and are part of the reason Charley is staying away.

“Everyone’s rallied round and made it what it is,” he told This Morning today (Tuesday July 6).

“But yeah. I think for her to go back now when all this is still happening is not what she wants to do.

“I think she’ll wait until all the restrictions have dropped.”

Matthew also talked about the storyline on every Emmerdale fan’s lips: who will die this week at the hands of psycho Mina?

He refused to disclose whether it would be his character, David Metcalfe.